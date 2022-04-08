SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd Test match - April 8th, 2022

South Africa and Bangladesh face off in the second Test at St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth, starting April 8. Bangladesh suffered a heavy loss by 220 runs in the first game and have to be at their absolute best to bounce back and level the series.

The Proteas bowlers, spinners in particular, knocked over Bangladesh on 53 in their second innings. Bangladesh batters need to step up in the second innings, otherwise another series loss looms over them.

Ahead of the second Test between South Africa and Bangladesh, let’s have a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 1st Test: Day 3 (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Mahmudul Hasan Joy was the lone warrior for Bangladesh in the first Test. He played a marathon 137 off 326 balls in the first innings, hitting 15 fours and two maximums. It helped them get close to South Africa’s total. He looked solid in defense and was able to counter the Proteas spinners.

Joy handled the ball very well in the first Test and looked settled at the crease. He is expected to carry forward his form with the bat and is a vital cog in Bangladesh’s batting line-up.

New Zealand v South Africa - 2nd Test: Day 2 (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Keshav Maharaj went wicketless in the first innings of the first Test but stepped up in the second innings. He alone picked up seven wickets and broke the back of Bangladesh’s batting line-up. Maharaj finished with figures of 7/32 in his 10 overs and was adjudged the Player of the Match as he single-handedly outplayed the Asian side.

Maharaj has been the lead spinner for the South African side for the last few years and has been contributing with the ball consistently. With the surface expected to assist spinners, Maharaj will play a key role for the hosts in the upcoming match.

Durham v Essex - LV= Insurance County Championship (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

After returning to the Test side following a gap of six years, Harmer contributed heavily with the ball and played a crucial role in the Proteas winning the first Test. He picked up four wickets in the first innings and followed it up by claiming three in the second, spinning a web around Bangladesh.

Harmer also remained unbeaten on 38 in the first innings to help his side get past 350. He is a handy batter lower down the order. You’ve got to have him in your Dream11 side as he can contribute with both the bat and the ball.

