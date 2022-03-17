SA vs BAN prediction: Who will win the 1st ODI?

South Africa (SA) and Bangladesh (BAN) will lock horns in the first game of a three-match ODI series on Friday, March 18. The SuperSport Park in Centurion will host the match.

Bangladesh, led by Tamim Iqbal, will be high on confidence after beating Afghanistan 2-1 in a three-match ODI series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The likes of Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Mehidy Hasan Miraz showed their prowess, stepping up under pressure.

Their bowlers also did a fair job of restricting the Afghan batters. Barring Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran, the other Afghan batters failed to pose much of a challenge to the Tigers. Bangladesh have stuck with the same squad for the South Africa ODIs as well.

Only Khaled Ahmed, who's yet to play an ODI, has been added to the squad. The 50-over games are a part of the ODI Super League where Bangladesh are the current table-toppers. Having won ten of 15 games, the Tigers have garnered as many as 100 points.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, meanwhile, are languishing in tenth spot in the table with 39 points from ten games. Eight players who are set to take part in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) have been named in the South Africa squad for the Bangladesh ODI series.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje didn't make the cut for the ODIs after he failed to recover from a hip injury. The pacer last played in the 2021 T20 World Cup. After that, he missed the Proteas' ODI and Test series against India and New Zealand.

It's been four months since Nortje played any form of cricket. Seamer Sisanda Magala was also not picked after he failed to pass a fitness test.

Will Bangladesh (BAN) beat South Africa (SA)?

New Zealand vs Bangladesh - ODI Game 3

Bangladesh have won four of 21 ODIs against South Africa since their first meeting in 2002. The Tigers also beat them in the 2007 and 2019 World Cups in West Indies and England, respectively. Bangladesh are yet to register a win in South Africa, though, having lost all nine of their games.

In 2017, Bangladesh suffered a 0-3 whitewash in a three-match ODI series against the Proteas. The hosts will go into the opening game of the upcoming series as the firm favourites.

Prediction: South Africa to win.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tamim Iqbal score a half-century? Yes No 9 votes so far