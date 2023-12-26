SA vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st Test – December 26, 2023

India and South Africa will lock horns in the first Test of India's tour of South Africa 2023/24 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The match is scheduled for December 26th, 01:30 pm IST.

India have never secured a Test series victory in South Africa throughout the 23 Test matches played so far, but Rohit Sharma's men are looking to change that reality.

With the batting prowess of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer, and the bowling strength of Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj, India aim to pose a formidable challenge.

South Africa, boasting quality bowlers like Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi, are keen on maintaining their unbeaten home record against India. Rabada and Ngidi have recovered from injuries, and Temba Bavuma's squad is motivated to uphold their dominance.

On that note, here are three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming SA vs IND Dream11 match.

#3 Marco Jansen (SA) - 8.0 credits

England v South Africa - Third LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Four

Marco Jansen marked his Test debut facing India in 2021 and has appeared in a total of 11 matches, securing an impressive 44 wickets. Notably, his standout performance came against India, playing three matches and claiming 19 wickets.

Marco’s best bowling figures against India standing at 4/31 make him a key player to keep an eye on when selecting your SA vs IND Dream11 team.

#2 Rohit Sharma (IND) - 9.0 credits

Rohit Sharma in action (Credits: icc-cricket.com)

Rohit Sharma has had a prolific year in 2023, featuring in 7 matches and amassing 540 runs with a high score of 120, maintaining an average of 49.09. His performance includes two centuries and an equal number of fifties.

Specifically against South Africa, he has played 9 matches and mustered 678 runs at an average of 42.37.

Given his consistency and records against the home team, Rohit Sharma emerges as a worthy player for the captain/vice-captain of your SA vs IND Dream11 fantasy teams.

#1 Virat Kohli (IND) - 9.0 credits

Virat Kohli after scoring a century at Port of Spain (Credits: icc-cricket.com)

Virat Kohli's stellar performance in 2023 comprises 7 test matches, featuring 10 innings in which he accumulated 557 runs at an average of 55.70. This includes two centuries and one fifty.

Kohli also has a remarkable track record against South Africa, appearing in 14 matches and amassing a total of 1236 runs at a notable average of 56.18. He is the only India batter to average 50 plus in Tests in South Africa.

Given his consistent and prolific batting, Kohli stands out as the best choice for the captain/vice-captain in your SA vs IND Dream11 teams.

