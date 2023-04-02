SA vs NED 2023: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg pitch history and ODI records

The final ODI of the South Africa vs Netherlands series is scheduled to be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, April 2. South Africa have secured a 1-0 lead in the series and will be keen to complete a 2-0 series win today in Johannesburg.

The Netherlands have nothing to lose as they have already been eliminated from the race to earn a direct ticket to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. However, they can spoil South Africa's party by defeating them in the third ODI of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series.

Before the crucial Super League fixture gets underway in Johannesburg, here's a look at the pitch details of The Wanderers Stadium.

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg ODI records & stats

South Africa have enjoyed a lot of success in ODI matches at this venue. They have won 28 and lost 10 out of their 38 completed ODIs on this ground. The pitch is good for batting and pacers can also enjoy some assistance here.

Back in 2015, South Africa scored 439 runs in an ODI against the West Indies on this ground. If the Proteas bat first against the Netherlands, fans should expect another big score.

Here's a summary of some important stats and numbers you need to know from previous ODIs played at The Wanderers Stadium.

ODI matches played: 51

Matches won by teams batting first: 21

Matches won by teams batting second: 30

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 193 - Fakhar Zaman (PAK) vs. South Africa, 2021

Best bowling figures: 5/20 - Shaun Pollock (SA) vs. England, 2000

Highest team score: 439/2 - South Africa vs. West Indies, 2015

Lowest team score: 109 - Sri Lanka vs. India, 2003

Highest successful run-chase: 438/9 - South Africa vs. Australia, 2006

Average first-innings score: 237

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg pitch report

The pitch in Johannesburg is excellent for batters and fast bowlers. In previous ODIs played at this venue, teams have managed to cross the 400-run mark. Teams batting second have been more successful than teams batting first, which is why the skipper winning the toss may prefer bowling first.

The average first innings score in Johannesburg is 237, but the team batting first should aim to score at least 275-280 runs in their 50 overs.

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg last ODI match

South Africa beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the last ODI at this venue. The match took place on March 20, 2022.

A 107-ball 72 from Afif Hossain helped Bangladesh score 194/9 in 50 overs. In reply, a 62-run knock from Quinton de Kock guided the Proteas home in 37.2 overs.

Seven sixes were hit in that game. A total of 12 wickets fell, with fast bowler Kagiso Rabada taking a five-wicket haul.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 194/9 (Afif Hossain 72, Kagiso Rabada 5/39) lost to South Africa 195/3 (Quinton de Kock 62, Afif Hossain 1/15) by 7 wickets.

