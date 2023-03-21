SA vs WI 2023: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom pitch history and ODI records

ODI cricket will return to Senwes Park in Potchefstroom today (Tuesday, March 21) as South Africa gear up to take on West Indies in the final match of their series. The Caribbean team has already gained an unassailable lead of 1-0 after a 48-run win at Buffalo Park three days ago. The first match of the series was abandoned.

West Indies will aim to continue their winning momentum in Potchefstroom and complete a 2-0 win. South Africa, on the other hand, will aim to get back on the winning track ahead of their crucial ICC Cricket World Cup Super League matches against the Netherlands.

Before the final ODI of the series starts, here's a look at the pitch report details of Potchefstroom.

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom ODI records & stats

Senwes Park has not hosted a single ODI match since 2020. The venue hosted 19 ODIs from 2000 to 2020, with teams batting second emerging victorious in 10 of them. The Proteas have played eight ODIs on this ground and registered seven wins.

The track at this venue is good for batting, as the average run rate in the previous 19 games has been more than five runs per over. Here are some more important numbers you need to know from the ODIs played in Potchefstroom:

ODI matches played: 19

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 10

Matches Tied: 1

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 153 - Herschelle Gibbs (SA) vs. Bangladesh, 2002

Best bowling figures: 7/15 - Glenn McGrath (AUS) vs. Namibia, 2003

Highest team score: 418/5 - South Africa vs. Zimbabwe, 2006

Lowest team score: 45 - Namibia vs. Australia, 2003

Highest successful run-chase: 273/2 - South Africa vs. Zimbabwe, 2010

Average first-innings score: 248

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom pitch report

The pitch at this venue helps the batters and the fast bowlers. South Africa hosted Australia for an ODI match on this ground in March 2020. Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood bowled an excellent spell of 2/37, while Marnus Labuschagne scored a hundred.

In 2015, Martin Guptill smashed a hundred at this venue. The visiting batters have enjoyed batting on this ground. West Indies batters will be keen to get out there in the middle and play a big knock against the Proteas today.

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom last ODI match

South Africa defeated Australia by six wickets in the previous ODI at this venue. Marnus Labuschagne's 108-run knock helped the Aussies post 254/7 in their 50 overs. Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas with figures of 2/35.

Chasing 255 to win, South Africa reached 258/4 in 45.3 overs, thanks to half-centuries from JJ Smuts, Kyle Verreyne and Heinrich Klaasen. Here are the brief scores from that game:

Brief Scores: Australia 254/7 (Marnus Labuschagne 108, Anrich Nortje 2/35) lost to South Africa 258/4 (JJ Smuts 84, Josh Hazlewood 2/37) by 6 wickets.

