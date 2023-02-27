SA vs WI 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch South Africa vs West Indies Test series in India

The South Africa vs West Indies Test series will start tomorrow morning at SuperSport Park in Centurion. It will be the final series for both teams in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Both South Africa and West Indies have been eliminated from the race to the ICC World Test Championship final series. Hence, the South Africa vs West Indies Test series does not have much significance in the WTC standings.

South Africa will be disappointed with their recent performances as they were in the top two of the standings for a considerable period. The Proteas have not recorded a single win in their last five Tests. The team management has now dropped Dean Elgar as the captain, with Temba Bavuma taking his place.

West Indies, on the other hand, have won two of their last five Tests. They are coming off a 1-0 series win against Zimbabwe. The Kraigg Brathwaite-led outfit will be keen to record another series win on African soil.

South Africa vs West Indies Test Series 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

Before the South Africa vs West Indies Test series starts, here's a look at the schedule for the two matches.

1st Test - February 28 to March 4, 1:30 pm IST, SuperSport Park, Centurion.

2nd Test - March 8 to 12, 1:30 pm IST, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

SA vs WI 2023 telecast channel list in India

Star Sports owns the rights to telecast this series in India. The two matches will be live on Star Sports First tv channel in India. Live streaming of the series will be available on the FanCode website and application. Fans will have to buy a tour pass worth ₹99 to watch the matches live.

Fans residing in South Africa can watch the series live on SuperSport and SuperSport Cricket. Here is the complete TV channel list:

India: Star Sports First, FanCode (Live Streaming).

South Africa: SuperSport and SuperSport Cricket.

