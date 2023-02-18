SA-W vs AUS-W Head to head stats and records you need to know before South Africa vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

Defending champions Australia Women will play their fourth game of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 tonight against hosts South Africa Women at 10:30 pm IST at St. George's Park.

Australia have been fabulous at the mega event so far, recording three wins in three games. They have beaten New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh so far at the grand stage.

South Africa, meanwhile, have won one of their two games. They lost against Sri Lanka but bounced back in style with a victory over New Zealand. The Aussies have almost qualified for the semifinals, while South Africa need a win tonight to keep their hopes alive. Before the game gets underway, here are the two nations' head-to-head stats.

SA-W vs AUS-W head-to-head record in T20Is

Australia lead their head-to-head record in T20I games against South Africa 5-0. South African have lost all five T20I battles against the Aussies.

SA-W vs AUS-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

Australia have a 5-0 lead in T20 World Cup games against South Africa over the years. All of the five games between these two teams have taken place on the grand stage only.

Last 5 AUS-W vs SA-W matches

Here is a short summary of all the previous Women's T20 World Cup games between Australia Women and South Africa Women in the last few years:

AUS-W (134/5) beat SA-W (92/5) by 5 runs via D/L method, Mar 5, 2020. AUS-W (105/4) beat SA-W (102/6) by 6 wickets, Mar 17, 2016. AUS-W (116/4) beat SA-W (115/9) by 6 wickets, Mar 24, 2014. AUS-W (155) beat SA-W (131/7) by 24 runs, May 6, 2010. AUS-W (164/6) beat SA-W (140/7) by 24 runs, Jun 15, 2009.

Can South Africa end their losing streak against Australia Women in Women's T20 World Cup? Sound off in the comments box below.

