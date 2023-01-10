SA20 2023, Match 2, Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings will lock horns in the second game of the SA20 2023 on Wednesday (January 11) in Kingsmead, Durban.

The Giants will be captained by Quinton de Kock, who's one of the most powerful strikers of the ball. Johnson Charles is a globetrotter in T20s and is likely to open with De Kock. Heinrich Klaasen and Christiaan Jonker will bring in a lot of power in the middle order.

Jason Holder and Dwaine Pretorius are handy all-rounders, and a lot will depend on them. Keshav Maharaj and Akila Dananjaya should take care of the spin-bowling department. Hardus Viljeon, Reece Topley and Junior Dala are the specialist pacers in the team.

The Kings, meanwhile, will be captained by Faf du Plessis, who's fresh from playing for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League. Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne have put in strong performances for South Africa, so the Kings will look up to them to repeat those exploits in franchise cricket.

Alzarri Joseph will be high on confidence after becoming the leading wicket-taker in international cricket last year. Romario Shepherd is a big man and is more than effective as an all-rounder. Lewis Gregory will need to bring to the fore the truckload of experience he has.

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Match Details

Match: Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings, Match 2, SA20 2023

Date and Time: January 11, 2022, Wednesday; 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Pitch Report

The pitch in Durban is generally excellent for batting. Bowlers may have to struggle a lot of get wickets. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain on matchday, and the temperature will likely be around the 23-degree Celsius mark and humidity in the high 80s.

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Probable XIs

Durban Super Giants

Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Johnson Charles, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Christiaan Jonker, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Akila Dananjaya, Hardus Viljeon, Junior Dala, Reece Topley

Joburg Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (C), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Malusi Siboto, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, George Garton, Aaron Phangiso

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Match Prediction

Both the Giants and Kings have power-packed batting units. Hence, they won’t mind chasing down targets. The chasing team could have a slight advantage.

Prediction: The team batting second to win

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

