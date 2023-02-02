SA20 2023, Match 24, Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals will lock horns in Match No. 24 of the SA20 2023 on Wednesday, February 1. The match will take place at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The Super Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, are slowly but surely starting to find their feet in the tournament. From once languishing at the bottom of the table, du Plessis’ men have a golden chance of breaking into the top two.

They are on a two-match winning streak and will go into the game on the back of an eight-wicket win over Quinton de Kock’s Durban’s Super Giants. Du Plessis led from the front after he scored an unbeaten 113 off 58 balls with eight fours and as many sixes.

The Royals, led by David Miller, on the other hand, are placed third in the table and even have a chance to break into the top two. Like the Super Kings, the Royals have also won their previous two matches in the tournament.

They will go into the game after beating Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape by five wickets. After being asked to chase down 131, the Royals got home with seven balls to spare. Jos Buttler scored 51 off 39 at the top of the order.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Match Details

Match: Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals, Match 24, SA20 2023

Date and Time: February 3, 2023, Friday, 05:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Pitch Report

The pitch in Johannesburg is expected to be good for batting and a fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Weather Forecast

There will be a 34 percent chance of rain, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Probable XIs

Joburg Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Neil Brand, Sibonelo Makhanya, Leus du Plooy, Donavon Ferreira (wk), Romario Shepherd, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Alzarri Joseph, Maheesh Theekshana

Paarl Royals

Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, Jos Buttler (wk), Dane Vilas, David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Andile Phehlukwayo, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Match Prediction

The Super Kings have won both their matches at the Wanderers, showing how strong they are at home. It won’t be a surprise if they ease past the Royals in their upcoming match.

Prediction: Joburg Super Kings to win the match.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

