Former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Saba Karim has resigned from his post as the BCCI General Manager (Cricket Operations). The 52-year-old was reportedly asked to resign from his position owing to his inability to manage the domestic cricket season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to PTI on Sunday (19th July), a BCCI source stated:

"Yes, he has been asked to resign. One of the reasons for that is that he was not able to prepare any tangible action plan for domestic cricket (in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic)."

Syed Saba Karim had played one Test and 34 ODIs for the country. An eye injury during a game against Bangladesh had a nasty impact on his cricket career. In September 2012, Karim got elected as the national selector.

Five years later, BCCI appointed Saba Karim as General Manager (Cricket Operations) in December 2017.

BCCI source confirms Saba Karim's resignation

Saba Karim with Virender Sehwag

A BCCI official confirmed to sources that Saba Karim has resigned from his post earlier today.

"We have received his resignation; he will serve his notice period. The board will look out for a new GM in Cricket operation. The Apex Council has given powers to office bearers to fill up the post," a board official said.

The sources hinted that the problems surrounding Indian domestic cricket led to his resignation. There have been no domestic cricket games in the country since the lockdown. Also, BCCI has been trying to conduct the IPL later this year. The probability of domestic games happening during the IPL season is negligible.

It is worth noting that like Saba Karim, the BCCI CEO, Rahul Johri had resigned from his post earlier this month. It will be intriguing to see what's next for the BCCI.