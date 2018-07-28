Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sabbir Rahman in trouble after abusing fan on social media

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
News
573   //    28 Jul 2018, 19:47 IST

Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Champions Trophy

Bangladesh middle order batsman Sabbir Rahman has landed himself in trouble yet again after he has been alleged to have abused and threatened fans on social media following his team's loss in the second ODI against West Indies in Georgetown, Guyana on July 25.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will investigate an incident involving Sabbir and will take appropriate action against the international cricketer if the charges are proved.

"We are looking into the matter. The board would take appropriate action after looking into the possible breach in conduct. Players, especially national players, are given definitive guidelines on how to behave with fans and they have been told that they must be very careful when interacting with the public on social media. Since it is out in the public and when it has come to the board's knowledge, if such a breach has occurred it will be referred to the disciplinary committee and appropriate action taken," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin said.

It has been confirmed that the account named "Shabbir Rahaman Roman" (the name also used in BCB's official emails to the players and media), which is Shabbir's personal account and had over 90,000 followers, has been deactivated since the incident was reported to BCB.

Sabbir has often violated BCB's code of conduct and is currently serving a punishment for physically assaulting a child during a first-class game in December 2017. He was stripped of his national contract, fined TK. 20 lakh and handed a banned from domestic cricket for six months.

Earlier this year, he was involved in a hotel room fight with his Bangladesh teammate Mehidy Hasan during the series against Afghanistan in Dehradun. He was close to being handed a six-month ban before skipper Mashrafe Mortaza intervened, sorted things out and took him in the team for the ongoing West Indies tour.

He was also handed fines for bringing a female guest to the team hotel and misbehaving with an on-field umpire during the Bangladesh Premier League in the past.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Sabbir Rahman
