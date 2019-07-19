Sachin Tendulkar, Allan Donald and Cathryn Fitzpatrick inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 32 // 19 Jul 2019, 19:38 IST

Sachin Tendulkar was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame as soon as he became eligible for the honour

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced three new inductees into the ICC Hall of Fame in the form of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, South Africa's Allan Donald and Australia's Cathryn Fitzpatrick. The ICC generally inducts a player after he/she has retired from the game for at least a period of five years.

Popularly known as the 'Little Master', Sachin Tendulkar had an illustrious career wherein he broke several records. In a career that spanned over 24 years, Tendulkar scored 15921 runs in Test cricket and 18426 runs in the ODI format on the way to scoring 100 hundreds.

He became the sixth Indian to be feted with this honour after the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Bishen Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid. The legendary batsman was also a part of India's 2011 World Cup winning campaign.

'The White Lighting' Allan Donald was one of the fast bowlers of the 1990s. He was well-known for his rapid pace and accuracy to knock off some of the best batsmen in the world with utmost ease. Donald took 330 wickets in 72 test matches and 272 wickets in 164 ODI matches

The third inductee was former Australia women's cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick, who was widely regarded as the fastest bowler in women's cricket history. The right-arm fast bowler was known to clock speeds in the range of 120-125 KPH on a consistent basis.

She was part of two World Cup-winning sides in 1999 and 2005. Fitzpatrick went on to take 60 wickets in 13 Test matches and 180 wickets in 109 ODI matches. Prior to Fitzpatrick, only seven women cricketers were part of the ICC Hall of Fame.

ICC's chief executive Manu Sawhney said the three were among the finest players to have ever graced the game. "It is a great honour for us to announce the 2019 inductees into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. Sachin, Allan and Cathryn are three of the finest players to ever grace our game and are deserved additions to the Hall of Fame. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to congratulate all three players, who enrich the list of all-time greats already members of this select club," he said.