Sachin Tendulkar visits Bhutan to spread awareness about UNICEF Handwash initiative

Press Release
NEWS
News
54   //    22 Oct 2018, 20:17 IST

Enter caption

Sachin Tendulkar is in Bhutan to spread awareness about UNICEF Handwash initiative, accompanied by wife Anjali Tendulkar. During his visit, The Master Blasters met with Bhutan’s interim Prime Minister Mr. Dasho Tshering Wangchuk and interacted with Bhutan National Cricket Team earlier today. Sachin also visited a government school and played different sports with kids and talked about the importance of handwashing, he also played a friendly game with the National cricket team. 

Sachin Tendulkar said, 

" I had a great time playing football with these cute little kids in Bhutan. After the game, we washed our hands with soap to demonstrate that playing is important but what’s even more important is to wash our hands after any activity, especially before eating food."
Enter caption

Sachin Tendulkar has been associated with UNICEF for more than a decade now and has supported various of the organization’s causes. In 2003, he put his weight behind an initiative focused on creating awareness about polio and polio prevention in India. Sachin has also been involved with UNICEF’s initiative to promote hygiene and sanitation in communities in 2008. In 2013, he was appointed UNICEF Ambassador for South Asia to advocate this important cause all the region.

