San Diego Surf Riders vs Social Lashings, Match 45: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

In the Pacific Conference's Western Division, San Diego Surf Riders will lock horns with Social Lashings in the 45th match of Minor League Cricket at Woodley Cricket Field, Los Angeles, California on Saturday (August 26).

The San Diego Surf Riders find themselves in the midst of a disastrous tournament. After playing three encounters, they are winless, carrying wooden spoons. The side began the competition with a loss against Social Lashings by a margin of 11 runs.

Later, they suffered a defeat against the East Bay Blazers by 25 runs. In the subsequent game, San Diego Surf Riders suffered an even bigger setback, as they were defeated by 55 runs against Silicon Valley Strikers. They will be aiming to bounce back stronger with a proper all-round effort against the Lashings.

On the other hand, Social Lashings are third in the points table with two victories out of three games. They started the tournament with a win over San Diego Surf Riders by 11 runs.

However, they suffered a defeat against the East Bay Blazers by seven runs before making a strong comeback over Silicon Valley Strikers by 21 runs. The side will want to create a significant impact towards the business end of the competition.

San Diego Surf Riders vs Social Lashings Match Details

Match: San Diego Surf Riders vs Social Lashings, Match 45

Date and Time: August 26, 2023, 3.30 am IST

Venue: Woodley Cricket Field, Los Angeles, California

San Diego Surf Riders vs Social Lashings Pitch Report

The pitch at Woodley Park in Los Angeles will provide an even contest between bat and ball. Pacers can expect movement with the new ball while the spinners can generate a good enough turn and bounce in the middle overs. Batters can exploit the conditions once they settle in.

San Diego Surf Riders vs Social Lashings Weather Forecast

Clear skies are forecasted and we can expect the full game to take place with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius.

San Diego Surf Riders vs Social Lashings Probable XIs

San Diego Surf Riders:

Nisarg Patel, Adit Gorawara, Greg Hay, Marty Kain, Chad Breetzke, Abhinay Reddy, Nikhil Dutta, Adnesh Tondale, Gayan Fernando, Vedant Jain, Krishna Karthik Vemuri.

Social Lashings:

Ruben Clinton, Rajveer Singh Khosa, Ravi Timbawala, Harpreet Singh, Zohaib Ahmad, Mrunal Patel, Elmore Hutchinson, Abhimanyu Rajp, Ayan Desai, Sanchit Sandhu, Rubal Raina.

San Diego Surf Riders vs Social Lashings Match Prediction

In the Western Division, Social Lashings are in third place, securing two decent victories and maintaining a positive net run rate of +0.417. They possess a formidable and all-round unit, which should help them outperform San Diego Surf Riders.

Prediction: Social Lashings to win the match

San Diego Surf Riders vs Social Lashings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode