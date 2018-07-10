Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sankar Cement-TNPL attracts more sponsors

161   //    10 Jul 2018, 21:11 IST

Uniply, a leading name in India’s plywood industry, has come on board as an Associate sponsor of the third edition of the Sankar Cement-Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Sprite, from the house of Coca-Cola, has signed up as Pouring Partner and popular sports website Sportskeeda.com as the league’s online partner.

The third edition of the Sankar Cement-TNPL will get underway on Wednesday (7.15 p.m. start), July 11, with a match between Dindigul Dragons and Ruby Trichy Warriors.

About:

Uniply – Associate partner

Uniply Industries Limited is a unique and ‘one of its kind’ integrated building solutions provider. The Company has been built inorganically over the past 4 years by bringing together cutting-edge service providers under a common umbrella. The value of this offering is distinctly visible in a highly unorganized building solutions market that is currently valued at over Rs.4,00,000 crores.

This fully professionalized Company offers an entire gamut of corporate services from Architectural Design, Civil Development, Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing and Interior Fit Outs. The company is listed on the BSE/NSE and has a market capitalization of Rs.2,450 crores on a fully diluted basis.

Sprite – Pouring partner

Since its launch in India in 1999, Sprite has not only established itself as a brand which successfully boasts of its 'cut-through' perspective with an authentic, edgy, urban and straightforward style but has also achieved the status of an undisputed youth 'badge' brand. Today

Sprite is one of the top two sparkling soft drinks in India.

Sportskeeda – Online partner

Sportskeeda is the biggest all-sports website in India with over 90 Million page views monthly, reaching out to 10 Million unique users every month. Sportskeeda connects fans, pundits and athletes from all over the world, and offers news, real-time updates, features and videos.

Our 360-degree coverage of all major sporting tournaments includes diverse article and video formats with a specific focus on social media engagement through innovative contests and infographics.

