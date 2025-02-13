Saudi Foundation T20 Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The inaugural edition of the Saudi Foundation T20 Cup, hosted by the Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation, is set to kick off on Friday, February 14, and will conclude on Saturday, February 22.

Held at the Al Tamimi Cricket Arena in Dammam, the exciting nine-day tournament will feature a total of 19 matches. Eight teams—Fireox, Tafga CC, OGC Pan Gulf, Cloud 7, Tamimi Group, Kanoo Strikers, JCA, and Bin Dilmah—will compete in a single round-robin format, with each team facing every other team once. The top four teams will then advance to the semi-finals.

The event promises to be a landmark occasion for the sport in Saudi Arabia, attracting international talent to further elevate its significance. Notable players such as Pakistani bowlers Sohail Tanvir and Sohail Khan, along with Meet Bhavsar, will add an exciting edge to the competition, drawing global attention to the league.

Mr. Tariq Zaid Sagga, CEO of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, emphasized the importance of the tournament, stating:

"The Saudi Foundation Day Cup 2025 is more than just a series of matches—it’s an opportunity to bring communities together, create unforgettable moments, and showcase Saudi Arabia’s potential as a global cricketing destination. This event is set to become a historic milestone in the Kingdom’s cricketing journey."

As the first-ever T20 competition of its kind in the Kingdom, the Saudi Foundation Day Cup, is expected to mark a significant step in the development of cricket in Saudi Arabia, offering a platform for both local and international players to shine.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Saudi Foundation T20 Cup 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, February 14

Match 1 - Fireox vs Tafga CC, 6:00 PM

Match 2 - OGC Pan Gulf vs Cloud 7, 10:30 PM

Saturday, February 15

Match 3 - Bin Dilmah vs JCA, 6:00 PM

Match 4 - Tamimi Group vs Kanoo Strikers, 10:30 PM

Sunday, February 16

Match 5 - Fireox vs JCA, 6:00 PM

Match 6 - Bin Dilmah vs OGC Pan Gulf, 10:30 PM

Monday, February 17

Match 7 - Fireox vs Kanoo Strikers, 6:00 PM

Match 8 - Tamimi Group vs Tafga CC, 10:30 PM

Tuesday, February 18

Match 9 - Bin Dilmah vs Kanoo Strikers, 6:00 PM

Match 10 - Cloud 7 vs Tafga CC, 10:30 PM

Wednesday, February 19

Match 11 - Fireox vs OGC Pan Gulf, 1:30 PM

Match 12 - Tamimi Group vs JCA, 6:00 PM

Match 13 - Bin Dilmah vs Tafga CC, 10:30 PM

Thursday, February 20

Match 14 - Cloud 7 vs Kanoo Strikers, 1:30 PM

Match 15 - Tamimi Group vs OGC Pan Gulf, 6:00 PM

Match 16 - Cloud 7 vs JCA, 10:30 PM

Friday, February 21

Semi Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 5:30 PM

Semi Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 PM

Saturday, February 22

Final - TBC vs TBC, 9:30 PM

Saudi Foundation T20 Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Saudi Foundation T20 Cup 2025 via the FanCode app and website.

Saudi Foundation T20 Cup 2025: Full Squads

Fireox

Abdul Waheed, Choudhry Muhammad Imran, Faisal Khan, Manan Ali, Falak Sher, Hassan Talal, Hemanshu Rathode, Meet Bhavsar, Waji Ul Hassan, Muhammad Farooq (Wk), Usman Akram (Wk), Atif-Ur-Rehman, Hassan Irfan, Jalat Khan, Usman Warraich, and Waqqas Alvi.

JCA

Ali Murtaza, Faizan Ahmed, Imran Mohsin, Umer Jutt, Zahir Virk, Ali Arshad, Muhammed Azeem, Nadeem Jutt, Syed Ur Rehman, Hafeez Hamza (Wk), Khawar Zafar (Wk), Adil Butt (C), Awais Ahmad, Ghulfam Mehmood, Ishtiyaq, and Nuaman Khan.

Cloud 7

Aamir Siddique, Bilal Khan, Shahil Ahammad, Umer Lodhi (c), Ahtisham Malhi, Akhter Khan, Iftikhar Ali, Raja Qaiser, Talal Bhuta, Mohammad Sohail (Wk), Fazal Afridi, Junaid Zawar, Shahid Dogar, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, and Zain ul Islam.

Tafga CC

Aqeel Azad, Bilal Wani, Hammad Sajid, Mohsin Ali Shah, Syed Ali Hamza, Umer Khadim, Abdul Wahab Khan, Asghar Altaf, Ashfaq Khan (c), Bilal Yonus, Irfan Khan, Waqas Ahmed, Naqash Tanveer (Wk), Asif Iqbal, Haider Razzaq, Kamran Nazir, Numan Zubair, Salman Shah, Tamoor Hussain, and Zakria Khan.

OGC Pan Gulf

Arsalan Amin, Kashif Abbas, Mohsin Shabbir Rajput (c), Muddasir Farooqi, Zuhair Muhammad, Fareed Shah, Huzaifa Munir, Sadar Ayub, Zeeshan Afzal, Zeyad Afridi, Aqeel Ramzan (Wk), Umar Farooq (Wk), Asif Khan, Muqeem Ali, Rumman Raees, and Waqas Ahmed Abbasi.

Tamimi Group

Ammen Tahir Butt (c), Kamran Ali Shah, Muhammad Abu Bakar, Muhammad Ahsen Malik, Syed Mubashir Abbas, Ahsen Azmat, Atif Jahangir Khan, Rana Liaqat Ali Khan, Shoaib Aslam, Yasir Malik, Akhtar Ali (Wk), Ahsan Baig, Dilawar Hussain, Muhammad Anees Khan, Muhammad Mumtaz Malla, and Usman Shafiq.

Kanoo Strikers

Arsalan Ahsan, Faizan Tahir, Rana Ayan, Saad Khan, Hisham Shaikh, Imran Arif, Majid Yaqoub, Muhammad Waqas, Umair Ali Khan, Mohammad Afzal (Wk), Shoaib Khan (Wk), Karnal Zahid, Mohammed Saqib, Owais Shaikh (c), Sheraz Hussain, and Tabish Khan.

Bin Dilmah

Austin John, Feroz Khan, Nabeel Khalid Butt, Nazar Jaffer Sait, Rajesh Radhakrishnan, Balu Biju George, Irfan Ismail Dhondne, Mohammad Waqas Bhatti, Usman Khalid, Ahmad Raouf (c) & (Wk), Mohamed Pervez Khan, Naveed Ahmad Nomi, Niqash Arshad Mehmood, Shashin Shamshad Najeeb, and Waqar Ullah Malik.

