Saurashtra Premier League 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Saurashtra Cricket Association is all set to host another edition of the Saurashtra Premier League, starting on June 2, Thursday. The grand finale is scheduled for June 11, Saturday.

A total of five teams will take part in the competition: Halar Heroes, Gohilwad Gladiators, Kutch Warriors, Sorath Lions and Zalawad Royals. The top two teams will progress to the final.

The Sorath Lions will enter the tournament as strong favourites and defending champions after they defeated the Zalawad Royals by five runs in the 2019 final.

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host all matches of the tournament.

Saurashtra Premier League, 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

June 2, Thursday

Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals, 7:00 PM

June 3, Friday

Halar Heroes vs Kutch Warriors, 7:00 PM

June 4, Saturday

Zalawad Royals vs Gohilwad Gladiators, 7:00 PM

June 5, Sunday

Halar Heroes vs Zalawad Royals, 3:00 PM

Kutch Warriors vs Sorath Lions, 7:00 PM

June 6, Monday

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Sorath Lions, 7:00 PM

June 7, Tuesday

Kutch Warriors vs Zalawad Royals, 7:00 PM

June 8, Wednesday

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Kutch Warriors,3:00 PM

Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes, 7:00 PM

June 10, Friday

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Halar Heroes, 7:00 PM

June 11, Saturday

Final, 7:00 PM

Saurashtra Premier League, 2022: Live Streaming Details

The VU Sports App will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Saurashtra Premier League, 2022: Squads

Halar Heroes

Arpit Vasavada, Dharmendra Jadeja, Parth Chauhan, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar, Sunil Yadav, Chirag Sisodiya, Navneet Vora, Aryandevsinh Jhala, Pranav Nandha, Hitendra Jadeja, Kuldeep Sharma, Kunal Karamchandani, Niket Joshi, Pranav Karia, Naimish Pitroda, Sachin Parmar, Vaibhav Goswami.

Gohilwad Gladiators

Raxit Mehta, Jaydev Unadkat, Prerak Mankad, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Saurya Sanandiya, Fenil Soni, Kuldeep Raval, Harmesh Somaiya, Jyot Chhaya, Nihar Vaghela, Aum Kanabar, Adityarajsinh Rathore, Hardik Rathod, Shivpalsinh Rana, Ajay Vaghela, Sahil Karathia, Mihir Joshi.

Kutch Warriors

Vandit Jivrajani, Dev Dand, Krishnakant Pathak, Parswaraj Rana, Amit Ranjan, Arth Yadav, Yuvraj Shinol, Ruchit Ahir, Viharsinh Jadeja, Saurish Chakraborty, Tirthraj Jadeja, Alok Ranjan, Ramesh Padiyachi, Nakul Ayachi, Kushang Patel.

Sorath Lions

Chirag Jani, Devang Karamta, Tarang Gohel, Jay Chauhan, Divyaraj Chauhan, Rishi Patel, Bhagyaraj Chudasama, Karan Patel, Chirag Pathak, Sidhhant Rana, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Abrar Shaikh, Ankur Panwar, Kashyap Suva, Smit Bhatt, Pranav Savjani, Satyajeetsinh Gohil, Sonu Batham.

Zalawad Royals

Sheldon Jackson, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut, Jay Gohil, Kamlesh Makwana, Aezaz Kothariya, Adityasinh Jadeja H, Ansh Gosai, Sammar Gajjar, Suresh Tamil, Neel Pandya, Hetvik Kotak, Pavan Parmar, Tarang Chhatrola, Prasham Rajdev, Satyam Khamrai, Vaibhav Sheth, Dharam Changela.

