Saurashtra Premier League 2022, Match 5, Kutch Warriors vs Sorath Lions: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Kutch Warriors and Sorath Lions will lock horns in the fifth match of the Saurashtra Premier League on Sunday at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Defending champions Sorath Lions entered the tournament with a lot of expectations but they lost their season opener to Zalawad Royals. Lions, led by experienced all-rounder Chirag Jani, will want to turn the tables against a depleted Kutch Warriors side.

Kutch Warriors will come into this game on the back of a defeat against Halar Heroes. Warriors, led by Agnivesh Ayachi, will need a collective effort from the experienced players and the young talent in order to come out on top.

Kutch Warriors vs Sorath Lions Match Details

Kutch Warriors vs Sorath Lions, Saurashtra Premier League 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: June 5, Sunday, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Kutch Warriors vs Sorath Lions Pitch Report

The strip is expected to assist batters initially but the spinners can take over the momentum in the middle overs. The chasing sides will need extra momentum to score a big total. The nature of the wicket might be two-paced, with both batters and bowlers getting enough help.

Kutch Warriors vs Sorath Lions Weather Forecast

The temperatures in Rajkot are crossing 40 degrees Celsius and it would be pretty tough to bat and bowl in this weather. There will be a lot of humidity at the venue.

Kutch Warriors vs Sorath Lions Probable XIs

Kutch Warriors

Samarth Vyas, Krishnakant Pathak, Alok Ranjan, Harvik Desai(wk), Arth Yadav, Viharsinh Jadeja, Nakul Ayachi, Agnivesh Ayachi(c), Kushang Patel, Dev Dand, Ramesh Padiyachi

Sorath Lions

Chirag Jani(c), Tarang Gohel(wk), Divyaraj Chauhan, Abrar Shaikh, Bhagyaraj Chudasama, Rishi Patel, Jay Chauhan, Siddhant Rana, Sonu Batham, Devang Karamta, Karan Patel

Kutch Warriors vs Sorath Lions Match Prediction

Both these sides will come into this encounter after losing their respective season openers. Defending Champions Sorath Lions had a close defeat and are expected to make a strong comeback after the narrow loss. Kutch Warriors, led by Agnivesh Ayachi, need more time before they bag a win in this edition.

Prediction: Sorath Lions are expected to win this encounter

Kutch Warriors vs Sorath Lions telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code

