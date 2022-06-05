Saurashtra Premier League 2022, Match 7, Gohilwad Gladiators vs Sorath Lions: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Gohilwad Gladiators will take on the Sorath Lions in the sixth match of the Saurashtra Premier League 2022. The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host this contest.

Gohilwad Gladiators got off to a perfect start as they beat the Zalawad Royals in their opening game of the competition. It was a close-fought contest and they won the game comprehensively and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Batting first, the Royals batters struggled as they only managed to post 145 on the board. The Gladiators batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers to chase down the total with one over to spare to win the game by six wickets.

The Sorath Lions, on the other hand, faced the Kutch Warriors in their previous encounter. It was a close-fought contest and they will be looking to repeat their performance against the Gladiators on Monday.

After electing to bat first, the Lions scored 154 in their 20 overs, losing seven wickets. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly as they picked up six wickets in total and restricted the Warriors to 140 to win the game by 14 runs.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Sorath Lions Match Details:

Match: Gohilwad Gladiators vs Sorath Lions, Match 7, Saurashtra Premier League, 2022

Date and Time: June 6. 2022, Monday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Story continues below ad

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Sorath Lions Pitch Report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the willow.

The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Sorath Lions Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Monday. The temperature in Rajkot is expected to range between 27 and 42 degrees Celsius.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Sorath Lions Probable XIs

Gohilwad Gladiators

Shaurya Sanandia and Yuvraj Chudasama picked up three wickets apiece as they restricted the Royals to 145. Prerak Mankad led the charge with the bat as he remained unbeaten on 82 to guide his side across the line.

Story continues below ad

Probable XI

Nihar Vaghela (wk), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Raxit Mehta, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Jyot Chhaya, Fenil Soni, Kuldeep Raval, Yuvraj Chudasama, Shaurya Sanandia, Aum Kanabar

Sorath Lions

Tarang Gohel at the top of the order scored 84 as they finished their innings on 154. Sonu Batham starred with the ball as he picked up three wickets to help his side defend the total successfully against the Warriors.

Probable XI

Tarang Gohel (wk), Abrar Shaikh, Divyaraj Chauhan, Chirag Jani (c), Bhagyaraj Chudasama, Rishi Patel, Siddhant Rana, Jay Chauhan, Karan Patel, Sonu Batham, Devang Karamta

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Sorath Lions Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their last game. Both Gladiators and Lions will be riding with confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum. Expect a cracking contest on Monday.

The Sorath Lions look like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Story continues below ad

Prediction: Sorath Lions to win this encounter.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Sorath Lions telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

LIVE POLL Q. Jaydev Unadkat to pick three or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far