SC wants BCCI ombudsman to decide Sreesanth's penalty

New Delhi: Cricketer S. Sreesanth shows victory sign after the Supreme Court cancelled life ban on him and asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider his punishment, in New Delhi on March 15, 2019. Sreesanth was arrested by Delhi Police along with Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan on charges of spot-fixing during the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday allowed BCCI ombudsman Justice (retd) D.K. Jain to decide on the quantum of punishment for cricketer S. Sreesanth regarding his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal that rocked the 2013 Indian Premier League.

While Sreesanth's life ban was quashed last month, the Supreme Court had asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider his punishment.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and K.M. Joseph made the observation while hearing an application filed by the BCCI. The apex court gave the ombudsman three months to decide on the quantum of punishment.

On March 15, the court had quashed the BCCI disciplinary committee's order that imposed a life ban on Sreesanth for his alleged role in the scandal and directed a disciplinary committee to take action.

The BCCI had told the court that since its disciplinary committee, which had dealt with Sreesanth's matter, was not operational any more, the matter should be decided by the ombudsman appointed by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had said that its decision shall not have a bearing on the criminal proceedings pending against Sreesanth in the Delhi High Court.

Delhi Police had moved the High Court against a trial court order which discharged all the accused in the IPL spot-fixing scandal. Sreesanth was accused by Delhi Police in the scandal.

Earlier, a single bench in the Kerala High Court had struck down the life ban imposed on the cricketer by the BCCI and also quashed all proceedings against him. After that, a division bench of the Kerala High Court restored the ban.

Sreesanth moved the Supreme Court against the order.