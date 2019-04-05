×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

SC wants BCCI ombudsman to decide Sreesanth's penalty

IANS
NEWS
News
52   //    05 Apr 2019, 15:36 IST
IANS Image
New Delhi: Cricketer S. Sreesanth shows victory sign after the Supreme Court cancelled life ban on him and asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider his punishment, in New Delhi on March 15, 2019. Sreesanth was arrested by Delhi Police along with Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan on charges of spot-fixing during the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday allowed BCCI ombudsman Justice (retd) D.K. Jain to decide on the quantum of punishment for cricketer S. Sreesanth regarding his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal that rocked the 2013 Indian Premier League.

While Sreesanth's life ban was quashed last month, the Supreme Court had asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider his punishment.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and K.M. Joseph made the observation while hearing an application filed by the BCCI. The apex court gave the ombudsman three months to decide on the quantum of punishment.

On March 15, the court had quashed the BCCI disciplinary committee's order that imposed a life ban on Sreesanth for his alleged role in the scandal and directed a disciplinary committee to take action.

The BCCI had told the court that since its disciplinary committee, which had dealt with Sreesanth's matter, was not operational any more, the matter should be decided by the ombudsman appointed by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had said that its decision shall not have a bearing on the criminal proceedings pending against Sreesanth in the Delhi High Court.

Delhi Police had moved the High Court against a trial court order which discharged all the accused in the IPL spot-fixing scandal. Sreesanth was accused by Delhi Police in the scandal.

Earlier, a single bench in the Kerala High Court had struck down the life ban imposed on the cricketer by the BCCI and also quashed all proceedings against him. After that, a division bench of the Kerala High Court restored the ban.

Sreesanth moved the Supreme Court against the order.

IANS
NEWS
BCCI ombudsman Jain doubles up as ethics officer
RELATED STORY
SC appoints Justice Jain as BCCI Ombudsman (Second Lead)
RELATED STORY
SC appoints Justice Jain as BCCI Ombudsman (Lead)
RELATED STORY
SC asks Narasimha to play mediator, BCCI bodies glad
RELATED STORY
BCCI CoA to refer Hardik-Rahul issue to ombudsman on Thursday (IANS Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
SC appoints Narasimha as mediator in BCCI matter
RELATED STORY
Justice Jain appointed BCCI ombudsman
RELATED STORY
BCCI wants Pandya-Rahul chapter to end with WC on mind
RELATED STORY
Six possible reasons why India fails to produce high-quality umpires
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RR vs RCB - 3 Mistakes from Bangalore that cost them the game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 17 | Today, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 16 | Yesterday
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 18 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
England in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us