SCO v SIX Prediction: Who will win Wednesday's BBL clash?

The Sydney Sixers will aim to extend their lead at the top of the BBL standings as they go up against the Perth Scorchers at the Perth Stadium on Wednesday.

The Sixers are the team to beat at the moment. The BBL 09 champions are sitting pretty at the top of the standings with 2019 breakout star Josh Philippe enjoying another impressive season. He has been helped by impressive contributions with the bat from James Vince, Jordan Silk, and Daniel Hughes. And even though the Sixers are without a number of key bowlers, the existing lot has done a decent job so far.

The Perth Scorchers also go into the game with momentum on their side. The Ashton Turner-led team has won two games on the bounce and looks to finally be on the right track after a poor start to the season. The arrivals of English duo of Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone has bolstered their batting lineup.

But it was Josh Inglis and Colin Munro who starred in the Scorchers' big win over the Renegades in their previous game. Mitchell Marsh has also been consistently solid with the bat, and loves playing at the Perth Stadium.

The Scorchers have one of the best bowling attacks in the BBL led by the in-form Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, and Jason Behrendorff. While young gun Aaron Hardie and veteran spinner Fawad Ahmed are also in fairly decent form going into Wednesday's game.

BBL 2020-21, Scorchers vs Sixers: Match prediction

The Perth Scorchers are on the rise in the BBL standings

We could be in for a fascinating contest between the BBL's best team this season and a team on the rise. Both squads are filled with some exceptionally talented players, and this game could be a close one.

Advertisement

The Sydney Sixers showed chinks in their armour in the defeat to the Brisbane Heat, especially with their bowling. But they returned to winning ways by crushing the Adelaide Strikers on Sunday. The big question will be whether their bowling attack is good enough to overcome an in-form Perth Scorchers batting line-up, especially away from home.

The Scorchers are beginning to hit their stride and could move into play-offs contention with a win. Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone have shown glimpses of their quality in their opening three games, and a big performance could be on the cards for one of the two England power-hitters against the Sixers. The Scorchers' excellent batting depth, pace battery and momentum makes them the slight favourites going into the game.

With the Scorchers finally finding their form, they could issue another big statement by knocking over the defending champions on Wednesday.

Prediction: The Perth Scorchers to win a close contest