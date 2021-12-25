SCO vs REN prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Perth Scorchers will take on the Melbourne Renegades in the 21st match of the Big Bash League 2021 at the Docklands Stadium on December 26.

The Scorchers, led by Ashton Turner, have looked unstoppable in the ongoing edition of the T20 championship. Having won five matches in a row, they are placed atop the points table with 17 points from five games. The Scorchers' net run rate of 1.170 is also the best among the participating teams.

It’s pertinent to note that the Scorchers have won all their games while defending targets. Hence, their approach in run-chases is yet to be seen. In their previous game, the Scorchers defeated the Renegades by 21 runs at the same venue on Wednesday, December 22.

After batting first, the Scorchers racked up a mammoth score of 206 for five on the board. Mitchell Marsh rose to the occasion, scoring 86 runs off 53 balls with the help of five fours and as many sixes. Laurie Evans also blazed his way to an unbeaten 16-ball 42 in the death overs.

Aaron Finch and skipper Nic Maddinson scored 68 and 67 runs respectively, but their efforts went in vain. Jake Fraser McGurk also chipped in with a handy 24-ball 30 in the run-chase. Ashton Agar was the pick of the Scorchers’ bowlers with two wickets in three overs.

The Renegades, led by Maddinson, on the other hand, have found the going tough in the tournament. They started their campaign with a two-run win over the Adelaide Strikers, but are currently on a three-match losing streak. In fact, the Renegades are the current cellar dwellers.

Their net run rate of -1.196 is also among the worst among the participating teams in the tournament. Maddinson and Co. need to start garnering wins in order to climb the ladder in the points table.

Can the Renegades beat the Scorchers?

BBL - Renegades v Scorchers

The Scorchers have put in a strong showing in all departments thus far. Their batting has arguably looked the most dynamic in the tournament. The Scorchers' bowlers have also done their job with a lot of precision.

The Renegades, on the contrary, have been struggling to a large extent. It will be a herculean task for the Renegades to get past the Scorchers.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

