SCO vs SIX Prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Sydney Sixers will lock horns with the Perth Scorchers in the final of the 2021-22 Big Bash League (BBL). The match will take place on Friday, January 28, at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

The Scorchers, captained by Ashton Turner, have arguably been the standout team in the tournament thus far. They finished the league stage at the top of the table with 40 points and a net run rate of 0.926. They have won 11 games and lost three.

Thereafter, the Scorchers defeated the Sixers by 48 runs in the Qualifier and made their way through to the final. After batting first, the Scorchers scored 189 for the loss of three wickets. Josh Inglis top-scored for them with a 49-ball 79, laced with nine fours and one six.

Kurtis Patterson's 41-ball 64 also led the charge for the Scorchers. Left-arm fast bowler Hayden Kerr was the pick of the Sixers' bowlers with two wickets. The Sixers found the going tough in their run-chase as they were reduced to 55 for seven in 12 overs.

Ben Dwarshuis scored a 29-ball 66, laced with seven fours and four sixes, but his effort went in vain. Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Agar and Andrew Tye picked up two wickets apiece for the Scorchers.

The Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, lost the Qualifier, but then defeated the Adelaide Strikers in the Challenger to qualify for the final. After being put in to bat first, the Strikers scored 167 for four on the back of Jonathan Wells' unbeaten 47-ball knock of 62.

Ian Cockbain and Matt Renshaw also chipped in with handy scores of 48 and 36* respectively. Sean Abbott picked up three wickets for the Sixers. Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe also performed well, having conceded 21 runs in four overs.

The Sixers had to strain every sinew in their run-chase as they won off the last ball. Hayden Kerr opened the batting and made an unbeaten 58-ball knock of 98, decorated with 10 fours and two sixes. Abbott lent him support with a vital 20-ball 41.

Will the Sixers (SIX) beat the Scorchers (SCO)?

BBL Final Media Opportunity

The Scorchers have beaten the Sixers in all three of their meetings thus far in the tournament. The Sixers have looked decent, but have been rusty at times. Scorchers, on the contrary, have been far more clinical. Turner and Co. are the firm favorites going into the final.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win the match

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Scorchers beat the Sixers? Yes No 5 votes so far