SCO vs STA prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match? 

The Perth Scorchers will take on the Melbourne Stars in the 27th match of the Big Bash League 2021 at the Docklands Stadium on Wednesday.

The Scorchers, led by Ashton Turner, are placed second in the table with 21 points and a net run rate of 1.264. The team had won six games in a row and were the table-toppers for quite a while. But the Sydney Sixers' two-wicket win over Brisbane Heat pushed them down to second.

On Tuesday, December 28, the Scorchers tasted their maiden defeat this season, losing to Sydney Thunder by 34 runs. Their bowlers faltered to a large extent as the Thunder amassed a colossal score of 200 for seven on the board. Matthew Kelly picked up three wickets for 30 runs in four overs.

Jason Sangha and Sam Billings’ half-centuries pushed the Scorchers on the backfoot right from the word go. Mitchell Marsh accounted for the wickets of Alex Ross and Daniel Sams, but leaked 50 runs in four overs.

The Scorchers, in their run-chase, lost wickets at pretty regular intervals. Left-handed batter Colin Munro scored an unbeaten 43-ball 64, laced with six fours, but his effort went in vain. Andrew Tye gave the Scorchers’ fans something to cheer for, scoring 44 runs off 25 balls.

The Stars, led by Glenn Maxwell, on the other hand, are placed sixth with 10 points from six matches. But a net run rate of -1.114 remains a concern for them. But they will be going into the game on the back of a 20-run victory over the Heat at The Gabba.

After being put in to bat first, the Stars lost the early wickets of Marcus Stoinis, Joe Burns, and Maxwell with 16 runs on the board. But Joe Clarke and Hilton Cartwright stitched together a 151-run partnership to help the Stars put 207 on the board.

Thereafter, Qais Ahmad and Brody Couch picked up three wickets apiece and restricted the Heat. Ben Duckett and Chris Lynn scored half-centuries, but couldn’t take the heat home.

Can the Stars beat the Scorchers?

BBL - Heat v Stars

The Scorchers lost their previous game, but the Stars can’t afford to undermine them by any stretch of the imagination. The Stars did win their last game, but their top order needs to perform at the earliest. The Scorchers are favorites to win the match.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win this game.

