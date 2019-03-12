Scores of KSCA Special Tournament - Dooravani Cricketers

Standing (L to R): Punith, Shaun Tristan Joseph, Prajwal Pavan, Suraj, Mohit Pimplapure,Sandesh Muniyappa,Arjun, Yatish Sitting (L to R): Keerthi, Neil Joseph (Member), N Mariyappa (Secretary) , Harsha B Squatting (L to R): Keith Pinto, Mayank, Anil

The Karnataka State Cricket Association conducts various tournaments across its five divisions for clubs and institutions in the state. Apart from that, the association also conducts various open tournaments for clubs and institutions affiliated to the KSCA in group 1, offering a platform for the youngsters to showcase their talent.

DOORAVANI CRICKETERS CHAMPS – 2018-19

RSI (T)

Belgaum Sports Club: 202 all out in 33.5 overs [Amit Yadav 37, Swapnil Yelave 55, Santosh Sulgepatil 38, Akash Katamble 30, Yatish Kumar BR 2/30, Punith HN 3/34, Mohit Pimplapure 4/50] lost to Dooravani Cricketers: 203 for 3 in 31.1 overs [Keerthi 40, Mohit Pimplapure 111 (92 balls, 21X 4), Shaun Joseph 27*, Rohit Patil 2/59] by 7 wickets.