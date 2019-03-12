×
Scores of KSCA Special Tournament - Dooravani Cricketers

11   //    12 Mar 2019, 22:32 IST

Standing (L to R): Punith, Shaun Tristan Joseph, Prajwal Pavan, Suraj, Mohit Pimplapure,Sandesh Muniyappa,Arjun, Yatish Sitting (L to R): Keerthi, Neil Joseph (Member), N Mariyappa (Secretary) , Harsha B Squatting (L to R): Keith Pinto, Mayank, Anil
Standing (L to R): Punith, Shaun Tristan Joseph, Prajwal Pavan, Suraj, Mohit Pimplapure,Sandesh Muniyappa,Arjun, Yatish Sitting (L to R): Keerthi, Neil Joseph (Member), N Mariyappa (Secretary) , Harsha B Squatting (L to R): Keith Pinto, Mayank, Anil

The Karnataka State Cricket Association conducts various tournaments across its five divisions for clubs and institutions in the state. Apart from that, the association also conducts various open tournaments for clubs and institutions affiliated to the KSCA in group 1, offering a platform for the youngsters to showcase their talent.

Going forward, Sportskeeda will continue to provide scores and update from several leagues not only from Karnataka but from various other state associations of the country.

DOORAVANI CRICKETERS CHAMPS – 2018-19

RSI (T)

Belgaum Sports Club: 202 all out in 33.5 overs [Amit Yadav 37, Swapnil Yelave 55, Santosh Sulgepatil 38, Akash Katamble 30, Yatish Kumar BR 2/30, Punith HN 3/34, Mohit Pimplapure 4/50] lost to Dooravani Cricketers: 203 for 3 in 31.1 overs [Keerthi 40, Mohit Pimplapure 111 (92 balls, 21X 4), Shaun Joseph 27*, Rohit Patil 2/59] by 7 wickets.


