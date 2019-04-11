Scores of the TNCA league matches held on 10th March 2019

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association conducts various league matches right throughout the year for its players to keep in touch with the game. In addition to the six levels of leagues played in Chennai, there are various district level matches that are conducted through various district associations of the state.

II-DIVISION ‘ELITE’

Southern Railway Institute 191 for 7 in 50 overs (P. Hari Raj 48, P. Prashanth 43 not out) lost to Parry’s Sports and Recreation Club 193 for 2 in 37 overs (Sheldon Jackson 100 not out, V. Dinesh Kumar 54)

Swaraj Cricket Club 193 for 8 in 50 overs (Sachin Baby 50, A.V.R. Rathnam 40, Y. Sunny Kumar Singh 31, S. Ashwath 4 for 25) lost to AG’s Office Recreation Club 196 for 8 in 44.3 overs (Avi Arun Bhai Barot 60, M. Vijai Bharath Ram 39, Sachin Baby 3 for 20)

Dss Club 391 for 5 in 50 overs (Paras Dogra 180, S. Senthil Nathan 75, J. Suresh Kumar 54 not out, Daryl S Ferrario 30) beat Aruna Cricket Club 190 in 49.1 overs (Prashant Chopra 60, B. Surya 36, M. Sathyaraj 3 for 28)

II-DIVISION ‘PLATE

ICF Sports Association 217 for 9 in 50 overs (G. Dilip 58, S. Vignesh 41, A. Ganesh Kumar 33) lost to SPIC Recreation Club 220 for 2 in 42.4 overs (S. Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan 101 not out, R. Vijay Kumar 53, M. Dinesh Veda Guru 42 not out)

Triplicane Sports Club 263 for 9 in 50 overs (T. Selvaganapathy 77, V. Aaditya 63, J. Gowjith Subash 38, Rajesh Bishnoi 4 for 63) beat Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club 153 in 42.4 overs (R. Kathiresan 42, V. Aaditya 3 for 33)

III-DIVISION ‘B’

Bunts Cricket Club 221 in 49 overs (Vishnu Vinod 106, D. Gowri Shankar 55, T. Veeramani 4 for 30, B. Vinay Kumar 3 for 65) beat Sea Hawks Cricket Club 183 in 43 overs (S.I. Vasudevan 63, D. Govindaraj 33, A. Vasudaven 30, S.M. Vinoop 4 for 36, Vishnu Vinod 4 for 9)

Perungalathur Cricket Club 172 in 44.2 overs (A. Karuppusamy 42, K. Vaidyanathan 37) lost to Prem Cricket Club 176 for 2 in 31.3 overs (D. Bala Subramani 77, A. Vignesh 59 not out)

Garnet Cricket Club 175 in 49.2 overs (A. Tamilarasan 56, M. Ismail 31, M. Sabari Prabhu 5 for 45, Dinesh Rex Fernandez 3 for 48) lost to Southern Railway Sports Association 179 for 5 in 42.1 overs (S. Senthil 64, A. Nirmalraj 35, S. Atmarishi 34 not out, R. Sasidharan 4 for 40)

Royapettah Cricket Club 186 in 48.2 overs (M. Sadiqulameen 53, P. Ravindra Babu 37, E. Selva Kumar 31, M.A. Atheeq Ur Rahman 4 for 59) lost to Indian Bank Sports and Recreation Club 188 for 3 in 32 overs (Sachin Omprakash Katariya 88, Mitchell Anthony Mannays 46, M.A. Atheeq Ur Rahman 36 not out)

Cosmopolitan Club 226 for 9 in 50 overs (R. Rajiv 52, Aashish Nowrath A Sharma 38, K.S. Siddarth 30, K. Maha Deeraj 3 for 34) beat Rising Stars Cricket Club 212 in 48.4 overs (R. Chokkalingam 47, V. Sasikaran 37, B. Ilaya Murugan 34, E. Gopal 30, T. Nitish Joyal 5 for 52)

IV-DIVISION ‘C’

Bharath Petroleum Corporataion Club 244 in 49 overs (M. Logeshwaran 65, M. Shiva Ram 50, R. Senthil Kumar 35, Midhul Manoj 4 for 47, S. Prithvi Raj 3 for 49) beat Tiger Cricket Club 138 in 30.4 overs (H. Sathish Babu 30, Tharun Jaganathan 3 for 39, R. Senthil Kumar 3 for 10)

Prithvi Cricket Club 215 for 7 in 50 overs (A. Aasrit 63, R. Kaleeswaran 3 for 29) lost to Chatnath Recreation Club 218 for 8 in 43.3 overs (M. Vasisht 47, N. Balasubramani 39, R. Yashwanth 4 for 26)

Ranji Cricket Club 232 for 9 in 50 overs (R. Rohit 84, S. Sunil 4 for 54, P. Arun Kumar 3 for 52) lost to Minerva Cricket Club 235 for 7 in 33.1 overs (S. Sunil 69, P. Arun Kumar 61, S. Nitish 3 for 32, T.A. Sanjay 3 for 57)

Krishnaraj Memorial Club 252 in 49.2 overs (E. Vignesh 113, P. Manikandan 55, T. Manojkumar 3 for 52) beat BSNL Chennai Telephones Recreation Club 53 in 15 overs (P. Manikandan 4 for 29, S. Barath 3 for 16)

Venkateswara Cricket Club 157 in 45.1 overs (C. Karthick 31, R. Sunil Kumar 31, P. Akarsh 3 for 31, M. Ved Prakash Raja 3 for 39) beat Bharathi Sports Club 135 for 9 in 50 overs (Krish Jain 30, R. Sunil Kumar 4 for 29)

IV-DIVISION ‘D’

Jubilee Cricket Club 302 for 5 in 50 overs (R. Manoj 64 not out, K. Sugumar 61, R. Maniselvam 53, B. Karthik 4 for 74) beat Kohinoor XI 244 for 6 in 50 overs (S.J. Mahathevan 85, Akash Dev Kumar 61, J. Karthikeyan 41, S. Harish 4 for 82)

V-DIVISION ‘A’

Grand Prix Cricket Club 183 in 49.1 overs (R. Raj Kumar 57, P. Purushoth Kumar 3 for 46) lost to Amar Cricket Club 184 for 6 in 26 overs (R. Amar Shetty 57, D. Santhosh Kumar 47, S. Akshay 3 for 13)

C. Appaiah Chettiar Memorial Cricket Club 207 in 46.5 overs (M. Jayaprakash 46, P. Hariharasudhan 39, S. Kalicharan 32, V. Dinakaran 5 for 57, G. Ananth Prasath 3 for 34) beat Lusuraj Cricket Club 148 in 38 overs (P. Gokul Krishnamoorthy 3 for 37, D. Vigneshwar 3 for 28, S. Jawahar 3 for 23)

