Scores of the TNCA league matches held on 16th and 17th March 2019

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association conducts various league matches right throughout the year for its players to keep in touch with the game. In addition to the six levels of leagues played in Chennai, there are various district level matches that are conducted through various district associations of the state.

Going forward, Sportskeeda will continue to provide scores and update from several leagues not only from Tamil Nadu but from various other state associations of the country.

II-DIVISION ‘ELITE’

Swaraj Cricket Club 288 for 5 in 50 overs (A. Aarif 120 not out, S. Vasanth Saravanan 81, Y. Sunny Kumar Singh 30) lost to Parry’s Sports and Recreation Club 293 for 5 in 48.4 overs (Sheldon Jackson 139 (107b, 11x4, 7x6), Varun Narendar 41, R. Mithun 34 not out, Aashish Srikrishnan 33 not out)

Southern Railway Institute 235 for 8 in 50 overs (Jafar Jamal 55, P. Hari Raj 37, H. Khadar Basha 36, P. Prashanth 30) lost to DSS Club 238 for 6 in 46.3 overs (S. Sujay 60, Abhinav Bali 51 not out, Daryl S Ferrario 38, S. Senthil Nathan 35, A Baskar 3 for 24)

AG’s Office Recreation Club 210 in 45.2 overs (S. Ashwin Balaj 53, S. Parameeswaran 39, R.D. Ashwin Kumar 35, P.S. Nirmal Kumar 4 for 35, M.S. Sailesh 3 for 43) beat Aruna Cricket Club 135 in 35.2 overs (R. Vimal Khumar 67, R.D. Ashwin Kumar 3 for 22)

II-DIVISION ‘PLATE’

SPIC Recreation Club 193 in 49.3 overs (G. Surender 57, S. Vigneshwaran 32, A. Godwin Rubesh 30, J. Joel Joseph 3 for 36) lost to Indian Overseas Bank Staff Club 194 for 3 in 39.1 overs (Abhishek M Hegde 89 not out, Andimani Ganga Pradeep 60 not out)

ICF Sports Association 269 for 9 in 50 overs (S. Omesh 75, R. Jayachandran 60, A. Ganesh Kumar 50, Prashanth K Varma 3 for 52) beat Triplicane Sports Club 262 in 49.5 overs (M.S. Promoth 90, S.P. Nathan 43, D. Rohit 38, A. Ganesh Kumar 4 for 36)

United Friends Cricket Club (T. Nagar) 301 for 6 in 50 overs (D. Prashanth Prabhu 133, Kedar Hemant Devdhar 121) beat Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club 246 in 47.3 overs (M. Abhinava Sundar 51, Pratham Singh 49, R. Kathiresan 38, K. Mani Bharathy 31, M.K. Siva Kumar 3 for 50)

III-DIVISION ‘B’

Indian Bank Sports and Recreation Club 207 in 50 overs (Mitchell Anthony Mannays 70, D. Mohsin Basha 39, Sachin Omprakash Katariya 30, T. Ramesh Thangaraj 5 for 40) beat Bunts Cricket Club 110 in 39 overs (J. Vignesh 5 for 28)

Southern Railway Sports Association 149 in 41.1 overs (M. Arul 3 for 41, E. Gopal 3 for 48) lost to Rising Stars Cricket Club 151 for 4 in 25 overs (B. Nishaanth 58 not out, R. Yokesh Kumar 31)

V-DIVISION ‘D’

Shivaji Cricket Club 126 in 43.3 overs (B. Srinivasan 32, G. Raju 4 for 44, V. Kishore 4 for 26) lost to Vepery Cricket Club 128 for 4 in 24.3 overs (T.D. Mithilesh 45, K. Sachin 38 not out)

Nungambakkam Sports Club 162 in 48.2 overs (T. Chandru 44) lost to Eccentrics Cricket Club 166 for 6 in 30.2 overs (R. Siva Shankar 39 not out, N. Karthick 38, , N. Siva 34, M. Vijayakumar 3 for 37)

National Recreation Club 172 in 34.5 overs (R. Suresh Kumar 40, V. Sriram 6 for 71, Mohammed Yasin Babu 4 for 62) lost to Globe Cricket Club 173 for 6 in 44.4 overs (P. Siva Subramaniyan 37, M. Thamarai Selvan 35)

Triplicane United Club 239 in 49.5 overs (V. Madhan 54, K. Sampath Kumar 51, T. Dilip Kumar 36, S. Soorya Raj 31) beat Chennai P&T Audit Recreation Club 159 in 43.3 overs (K. Kanibalan 37, R. Senthamarai Kannan 36, K. Sampath Kumar 4 for 25)

Dorairaj Memorial Cricket Club 131 in 41.1 overs (K. Silambarasan 32, M. Kaviarasan 8 for 25) lost to Comrades Cricket Club 132 for 8 in 33.2 overs (W.A. William Rejash 35, S.M. Beaulet Julin 3 for 40, M. Syed Ibrahim 3 for 45)

V-DIVISION ‘E’

Ashok Leyland Athletic Association 95 in 33 overs (S. Gopal 31, S. Nikhil Viswanath 4 for 27) lost to George Town United Club 99 no loss in 9.2 overs (Sudharsana Moorthi 69 not out)

Egmore Excelsiors 283 in 46 overs (J. Karan 123 (108b, 10x4, 6x5), M. Subanandhan 37, L. Naveen 5 for 93, Aswin Sukumaran 4 for 43) beat Netaji Cricket Club 277 for 8 in 50 overs (C. Nuthan Prasad 64, R. Sriram 63 not out, S. Sridharan 53, P. Murugan 34, M. Subanandhan 3 for 81, S. Jayavarshan 3 for 80)

