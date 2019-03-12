Scores of the TNCA league matches held on 2nd March 2019

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association conducts various league matches right throughout the year for its players to keep in touch with the game. In addition to the six levels of leagues played in Chennai, there are various district level matches that are conducted through various district associations of the state.

Going forward, Sportskeeda will continue to provide scores and update from several leagues not only from Tamil Nadu but from various other state associations of the country.

II-DIVISION ‘PLATE

ICF Sports Association 235 for 8 in 50 overs (M. Vishal 64, S. Vignesh 56, G. Dilip 30, M. Atul 4 for 44) lost to United Friends Cricket Club (T. Nagar) 236 for 4 in 48.2 overs (D. Prashanth Prabhu 65, Pranav Kumar 43 not out, S. Kishore Kumar 41, M.K. Siva Kumar 39 not out, T. Shakthi Eshwar 31)

V-DIVISION ‘E’

Friends XI 227 in 49.3 overs (K. Murali 70, Alfred Emmanuel 35, R. Sudharsan 3 for 43) lost to St.Mary’s Cricket Club 231 for 3 in 33.5 overs (R. Krishna Sai 105, S. Mohan Raj 69)

Ashok Leyland Athletic Association 131 in 37.1 overs (Sasi Kumar Ramanujam 32, M. Thiruvenkadam 31, M. Jaffar Javid 7 for 33) lost to Gopalapuram Cricket Club 133 for 3 in 19.2 overs (T.S. Siva Sankar 44, A. Anees Ibrahim 41 not out)

Egmore Excelsiors 142 in 40 overs (R. Niresh 3 for 36) lost to Companions Cricket Club 143 for 5 in 23.2 overs (D. Dharmaraj 40, S. Jayavarshan 3 for 36)

Netaji Cricket Club 238 for 9 in 50 overs (S. Soundararajan 90, Aswin Sukumaran 58, N. Rajesh 3 for 41) beat Young Men’s Cricket Club 145 in 34.4 overs (J. Syed Haseeb Pasha 47, S. Mohamed Asad 30 not out, V. Arjun 4 for 44, L. Naveen 4 for 51)

George Town United Club 102 in 33.3 overs (B. Sanjeevan 31) lost to Magnet Cricket Club 105 for 2 in 13 overs (Anirudh Kasthuri 76)

VI-DIVISION ‘A’

Saidapet Gymkhana 179 for 8 in 30 overs (S. Selvamani 57, P. Bezaleel 39 not out, S. Syed Shazama 4 for 27, N. Srivatsan 3 for 31) beat Madras Fertilisers Recreation Club 95 for 8 in 30 overs (A. William Monse Kottas 3 for 10)

Singaravelar Memorial Cricket Club 255 for 7 in 30 overs (D. Vikram 88, F. Riyas 61, S. Mohana Prasanth 50) beat Varsity Occasionals 194 for 6 in 30 overs (C. Ashwin 69, R. Yeshank 44 not out)

VI-DIVISION ‘B’

Free Lancers Cricket Club 196 for 9 in 30 overs ( K.N. Siddharth 67, K.S. Rajasegar 45, C.V. Prasanth 5 for 43) beat Bank of India Sports and Recreation Club 127 in 22.5 overs (S. Ganesh Vicky 4 for 54, V. Jaikishan 4 for 13)

YMCA (Royapettah) 143 in 26.4 overs (M. Bhanusekar 4 for 57, V. Karthikeyan 3 for 15) lost to National Cricket Club 144 for 5 in 25.5 overs (S. Vikram 62 not out, S. Dhanush 3 for 24)