×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Scores of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2018-19 and 15th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy 2018-19

Press Release
NEWS
News
8   //    11 Apr 2019, 03:41 IST

Representational image
Representational image

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association conducts various league matches right throughout the year for its players to keep in touch with the game. In addition to the six levels of leagues played in Chennai, there are various district level matches that are conducted through various district associations of the state.

Going forward, Sportskeeda will continue to provide scores and update from several leagues not only from Tamil Nadu but from various other state associations of the country.

Scores

TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2018-19 

I Division

Thiruthani CC 117 in 38 Overs (P. Vigneshwaran 26, S. Vasanth Saravanan three for 18, G. Vignesh three for 24) lost to MAS CC 119 for 2 in 19.3 Overs (S. Parvesh Gautam 53 n.o, G. Vignesh 48 n.o)

II Division

Korattur CC 130 in 29.3 Overs (P. Purushoth Kumar 30, M. Vimal Kumar 30, S. Aadhithya (lam) five for 35) lost to Parttabiram CA 131 for 7 in 29.4 Overs (K. Raja Pratap 35, J.M. Varun Kumar 31,S. Naresh Kumar four for 27)

IV Division

SRMC RI & RC 147 in 30 Overs (M. Ilanjiyan 60 n.o, N. Oppili Niwash 28, R. Manikandan three for 37) beat DRBCCC Hindu College 145 in 29.3 Overs (K. Vinoth Kumar 25, S. Dinesh Kumar 63, S. Surya (Offie) six for 28)

Advertisement

15th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy 2018-19 

Group B 

India Japan Lightning 177 for 7 in 30 overs (S. Abdul Saleem 57, R. Vasudevan 34) beat Engine Factory Avadi 163 in 29 Overs (Farook Basha 59, M. Sanjeev 37 n.o, R. Anand Babu three for 25)

Semi-Finals

Seaways Shipping 245 for 5 in 30 Overs (N. Ganesh 75, B. Rajan 77) beat Lucas TVS 165 for 9 in 30 Overs (S. Karthick 47, T.S.R. Venkateswara 29, Antony Rajadurai four for 37, P. Saravanan three for 33)

Apollo Tyres 194 for 7 in 30 overs (V. Jawahar 70, A. Prithvi Raj 59) beat Wheels India 160 in 29.1 Overs (D.Alexander David Raj 55)

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Press Release Tamil Nadu Cricket Association League Scores
Press Release
NEWS
Scores of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2018-19 and 15th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy 2018-19
RELATED STORY
TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2018-19 scores
RELATED STORY
Scores of 15th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Scores of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Scores of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship and 10th Thiruvallur DCA Gopu Memorial T20 Knockout Tournament
RELATED STORY
15th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy 2018-19 Scores
RELATED STORY
Scores of the TNCA league matches held on 23rd February 2019
RELATED STORY
Scores of the TNCA league matches held on 2nd March 2019
RELATED STORY
TNCA- City Schools Tournament for B.Somasundaram Trophy (Under-14) Final Match Scores
RELATED STORY
Scores of the TNCA league matches held on 02nd and 3rd February 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 24 | Today
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Yesterday
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English MCC University Matches
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us