Scores of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2018-19 and 15th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy 2018-19

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association conducts various league matches right throughout the year for its players to keep in touch with the game. In addition to the six levels of leagues played in Chennai, there are various district level matches that are conducted through various district associations of the state.

Going forward, Sportskeeda will continue to provide scores and update from several leagues not only from Tamil Nadu but from various other state associations of the country.

Scores

TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2018-19

I Division

Thiruthani CC 117 in 38 Overs (P. Vigneshwaran 26, S. Vasanth Saravanan three for 18, G. Vignesh three for 24) lost to MAS CC 119 for 2 in 19.3 Overs (S. Parvesh Gautam 53 n.o, G. Vignesh 48 n.o)

II Division

Korattur CC 130 in 29.3 Overs (P. Purushoth Kumar 30, M. Vimal Kumar 30, S. Aadhithya (lam) five for 35) lost to Parttabiram CA 131 for 7 in 29.4 Overs (K. Raja Pratap 35, J.M. Varun Kumar 31,S. Naresh Kumar four for 27)

IV Division

SRMC RI & RC 147 in 30 Overs (M. Ilanjiyan 60 n.o, N. Oppili Niwash 28, R. Manikandan three for 37) beat DRBCCC Hindu College 145 in 29.3 Overs (K. Vinoth Kumar 25, S. Dinesh Kumar 63, S. Surya (Offie) six for 28)

15th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy 2018-19

Group B

India Japan Lightning 177 for 7 in 30 overs (S. Abdul Saleem 57, R. Vasudevan 34) beat Engine Factory Avadi 163 in 29 Overs (Farook Basha 59, M. Sanjeev 37 n.o, R. Anand Babu three for 25)

Semi-Finals

Seaways Shipping 245 for 5 in 30 Overs (N. Ganesh 75, B. Rajan 77) beat Lucas TVS 165 for 9 in 30 Overs (S. Karthick 47, T.S.R. Venkateswara 29, Antony Rajadurai four for 37, P. Saravanan three for 33)

Apollo Tyres 194 for 7 in 30 overs (V. Jawahar 70, A. Prithvi Raj 59) beat Wheels India 160 in 29.1 Overs (D.Alexander David Raj 55)

