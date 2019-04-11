Scores of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship and 10th Thiruvallur DCA Gopu Memorial T20 Knockout Tournament

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association conducts various league matches right throughout the year for its players to keep in touch with the game. In addition to the six levels of leagues played in Chennai, there are various district level matches that are conducted through various district associations of the state.

Scores

TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2018-19

I Division

Ebenezer CA 101 in 32.3 Overs (S. Yugesh 38, I. Vetrivel three for 15, S. Vasanth Saravanan three for 17, V.G. Deenadayalan three for 37) lost to MAS CC 106 for 3 in 21.2 Overs (G. Vignesh 34 n.o, A. Deepak 31 n.o)

III Division

Sri Vaishnavi CC 163 in 30 Overs (S. Sai Sabareesh 42, S. Elamugil three for 29) beat Aththis CC 160 for 9 in 30 Overs (S. Vinodh 36, R. Ramkumar 33, Sailesh Prabhakaran four for 37, M. Vinayagam three for 33)

IV Division

SRMC RI & RC 132 in 29.5 Overs (S. Sivakumar (Offie) Six for 28) beat Frankworrell CC 103 in 26.3 Overs (S. Surya four for 17, S. Rengaraj three for 24)

10th Thiruvallur DCA Gopu Memorial T20 Knockout Tournament 2018-19

1st Round

Seshadhri MCC 176 for 6 in 20 Overs (R. Mahesh 33, M. Dinesh Veda Guru 30) beat DRBCCC Hindu College 118 for 9 in 20 Overs (R. Manikandan 25, K. Suriya Prakash four for 9)

Thiruvallur CC 145 for 7 in 20 Overs ( P. Lithish Kumar 46, K. Sudhakar 25, S. Aravinda three for 33) beat FSCA 128 for 6 in 20 Overs (S. Aravinda 44, Manav H Patel 31 n.o, P. Lithish Kumar three for 24)

WABCO Ind RC 155 in 18.4 Overs (J. Jai Krishna 64, S. Silambarasan 30) beat Universal CC 132 for 9 in 20 Overs (K. Nagaraj 45, T. Aravindh 26)

Stag CC 134 in 19.3 Overs (M. Vijay 56, C.G. Raja 27) lost to Ambattur CC 138 for 5 in 16.5 Overs (S. Gokul 39, K. Abhijith 28)

