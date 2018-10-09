Scotland all-rounder Con de Lange battling brain tumour

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 127 // 09 Oct 2018, 17:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cricket Scotland has announced that the national side's vice-captain, Con de Lange, has been suffering from a brain tumour for close to a year.

Cricket Scotland CEO Malcolm Cannon was quoted as saying on the board's website: “Cricket Scotland continues to support Con and his family and we have respected his wishes for confidentiality throughout this difficult period. Con has been a superb servant to the game of cricket in Scotland and is a very popular member of the squad."

The all-rounder had decided to not make the news public, keeping it under wraps until his family's appeal to gather most support for his condition.

His wife expressed how their life turned 'upside-down' when they were told the news ten months ago, and the period ever since has been tough, with operations, radiotherapy and chemotherapy testing the cricketer's will.

The left-arm spinner, who debuted for Scotland in 2015, in a T20I against Ireland, has, till date, played 13 ODIs and 8 T20Is, his last game opposite Papa New Guinea in November last year.

The family will now aim to gather funds for the 37-year-old through the Brain Tumour Charity, and are said to have raised around £7,000, but the cause is still being described as 'massively-underfunded'.

Cannon further went on to state that word is now being spread so that the fundraiser gathers pace, with silence finally broken about his medical condition. There had been little input from Cricket Scotland over the ten months (to maintain confidentiality), regarding his illness and prolonged absence from the game.

"We are now delighted to help the cause by spreading the word throughout the broader cricketing family both at home and overseas and we know there will be an overwhelming level of support from this close-knit community”, Cannon added.

At Sportskeeda, we wish a speedy recovery for the talented de Lange.