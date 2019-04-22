×
Scotland batsman smashes 25-ball hundred, helps team score 326 in 20 overs

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
22 Apr 2019, 20:22 IST

George Munsey
George Munsey

What's the story?

In an epic unofficial Twenty 20 match between Gloucestershire 2nd XI and Bath CC, a host of records were broken courtesy Scotland batsman George Munsey. Munsey played an unbelievable innings of 147 runs off just 39 balls to take his team to a total of 326 in 20 overs. He even hit six sixes in an over on the road to his 147.

In case you didn't know...

The record of the fastest ever century in T20 cricket is held by Universe Boss, Chris Gayle who had hit a ton off just 30 deliveries while representing Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL. While the highest ever team score in a T20 match is 278/3, recorded by Afghanistan versus Ireland in 2019. However, this Twenty 20 was an unofficial match hence, both the records are still owned by their respective holders.

The heart of the matter

George Munsey opened the innings for Gloucestershire 2nd XI in their match against Bath CC and launched an all-out attack on the opposition bowlers. He reached the 50-run mark in just 17 balls and took only 8 more deliveries to complete his century. The Scot even slammed six sixes in an over during the course of his entertaining innings.

His opening partner, GP Willows also struck a 53-ball hundred whereas number 3 batsman Tom Price made a 23-ball 50 to take their team to a humongous total of 326/3 in 20 overs.

In reply, Bath CC scored 224 runs as Gloucestershire 2nd XI won the match by 112 runs.

What's next?

George Munsey played a once in a lifetime innings for Gloucestershire 2nd XI. His innings featuring 5 fours and 20 sixes was a moment to cherish for the spectators in attendance, his Gloucestershire teammates and also for Scotland cricket.




Scotland Cricket Gloucestershire Cricket Team George Munsey
