Scotland vs Afghanistan 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures

Scotland will host Afghanistan in a two-match ODI Series at the Grande Cricket Club in May 2019.

The much anticipated International cricket arrives in Scotland, as they prepare to host two Cricket World Cup 2019 aspirants, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in May 2019. First they will welcome the Afghans for the two match ODI series in May 2019 at the Grande Cricket Club in Edinburgh. The first ODI is scheduled to be played on May 8, 2019, followed by the second game on May 10, 2019.

For Scotland, it's a platform to showcase their competitiveness in the elite group, while for Afghanistan, it's an opportunity to have a reality check under new skipper Gulbadin Naib, and the skipper would love to find the right combination and get all the loopholes filled ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

This will be Afghanistan's second ODI series visit at the Edinburgh and first after acquiring ICC Test status in 2018. The Afghans will undoubtedly begin this series as favourites due to their convincing unbeaten record over the hosts in Grande, but one can not underestimate Scotland capabilities, after their commanding victory over England in the 2018 summer.

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of series, the Afghans will travel to Ireland for two match ODI series scheduled to be played on May 19 and May 21st 2019, at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. While Scotland will host the Asian Islanders for an ODI series on May 18 and May 21, 2019. Both games will be played at the Grande Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

Afghanistan tour of Scotland 2019 Live Telecast & Live Streaming

Hi — both the Afghanistan and Sri Lanka series will be broadcast via our YouTube channel — CricketScotlandTV. — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) May 5, 2019

As per official Twitter update by Cricket Scotland, both games will be telecasted and streamed live on Scotland Cricket Youtube Channel CricketScotlandTV, which is accessible via live stream in all regions of the world. Whereas, there has been no official word regarding the TV broadcast.

Afghanistan tour of Scotland 2019 Squads

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (C), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross (W), Alasdair Evans, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Sole, Craig Wallace (W), Mark Watt and Brad Wheal.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad (W), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.