×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Scotland vs Afghanistan 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
36   //    06 May 2019, 22:22 IST

Scotland will host Afghanistan in a two-match ODI Series at the Grande Cricket Club in May 2019.
Scotland will host Afghanistan in a two-match ODI Series at the Grande Cricket Club in May 2019.

The much anticipated International cricket arrives in Scotland, as they prepare to host two Cricket World Cup 2019 aspirants, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in May 2019. First they will welcome the Afghans for the two match ODI series in May 2019 at the Grande Cricket Club in Edinburgh. The first ODI is scheduled to be played on May 8, 2019, followed by the second game on May 10, 2019.

For Scotland, it's a platform to showcase their competitiveness in the elite group, while for Afghanistan, it's an opportunity to have a reality check under new skipper Gulbadin Naib, and the skipper would love to find the right combination and get all the loopholes filled ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

This will be Afghanistan's second ODI series visit at the Edinburgh and first after acquiring ICC Test status in 2018. The Afghans will undoubtedly begin this series as favourites due to their convincing unbeaten record over the hosts in Grande, but one can not underestimate Scotland capabilities, after their commanding victory over England in the 2018 summer.

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of series, the Afghans will travel to Ireland for two match ODI series scheduled to be played on May 19 and May 21st 2019, at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. While Scotland will host the Asian Islanders for an ODI series on May 18 and May 21, 2019. Both games will be played at the Grande Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

Afghanistan tour of Scotland 2019 Live Telecast & Live Streaming


As per official Twitter update by Cricket Scotland, both games will be telecasted and streamed live on Scotland Cricket Youtube Channel CricketScotlandTV, which is accessible via live stream in all regions of the world. Whereas, there has been no official word regarding the TV broadcast.

Afghanistan tour of Scotland 2019 Squads

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (C), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross (W), Alasdair Evans, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Sole, Craig Wallace (W), Mark Watt and Brad Wheal.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad (W), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.


Tags:
Scotland vs Afghanistan 2019 Afghanistan Cricket Scotland Cricket Rashid Khan Asghar Afghan
Advertisement
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details, fixtures and squads
RELATED STORY
Oman Quadrangular Series 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details, fixtures, broadcast details and squads
RELATED STORY
Five Afghan greats who could not play their country's first test match
RELATED STORY
Top 5 individual ODI scores by associate batsmen
RELATED STORY
Listing the cricketers with highest scores in T20Is by batting position
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019, 1st Test: Preview, match details and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019, 4th ODI: Match details & Key players
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 5th ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Match details, team news, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us