Scotland vs Australia, 1st T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Scotland are all set to host Australia for the first time since the one-off ODI in 2013. This time, it will be a three-match T20I series from September 4 to 7. Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh will be hosting all the games.

Scotland’s last assignment in the shortest format came at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. They failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage after finishing third in Group B.

Led by Richie Berrington, Scotland have named a strong side to face Australia in the T20I series. Berrington, George Munsey, Michael Jones and Matthew Cross form a solid batting line-up. Chris Greaves, Brad Wheal, Christopher Sole and Mark Watt are the experienced bowlers in the side.

The upcoming series will be a great opportunity for the Scots to show that they belong and they will be looking to bring out their A game on Wednesday to start on a winning note.

A new-look Australia, on the other hand, will be led by Mitchell Marsh. This will be their first assignment after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 where they failed to make it to the semis.

Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett and Jake Fraser-McGurk have been called up to the national T20 side. We may see the management give these exciting players a chance to shine.

The experienced players in Marsh, Travis Head, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Adam Zampa form the rest of the squad. They have a formidable squad and start as favorites series.

Scotland vs Australia Match Details

Match: Scotland vs Australia, 1st T20I, Australia tour of Scotland, 2024

Date and Time: September 4, 2024, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

Scotland vs Australia Head-to-Head

Australia and Scotland have faced each other only once in the shortest format. In their only meeting, Australia emerged victorious by five wickets.

Matches played: 1

Scotland won: 0

Australia won: 1

Scotland vs Australia Pitch Report

The surface at the Grange Cricket Club is expected to be well-balanced. The seamers are expected to get some lateral movement with the new ball. The surface is likely to settle as the game progresses, aiding batters to play strokes freely once set.

Scotland vs Australia Weather Forecast

The temperature in Edinburgh on Wednesday is expected to range between 7 and 14 degrees Celsius. It will stay pleasant throughout the day.

Scotland vs Australia Probable XIs

Scotland Team News

No injury concerns. All the players are fully fit.

Scotland Probable XI

George Munsey, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Jack Jarvis, Christopher Sole, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Australia Team News

All the players in the squad are available for selection.

Australia Probable XI

Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie/Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa

Scotland vs Australia Match Prediction

The T20I series between Scotland and Australia begins on Wednesday, September 4. Australia look like a well-settled unit and are expected to take an early lead.

Prediction: Australia to win this contest.

Scotland vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website

