Scotland vs Australia T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads and match timings

Scotland and Australia are all set to lock horns in a three-match T20I series from Wednesday, September 4. The Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh will host all three games in the series.

Australia and Scotland have faced only once in T20Is. Back in June 2024, Australia beat the Scots by five wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. Marcus Stoinis had won the Player of the Match award for his 59-run knock. Travis Head also scored 68 runs as Australia chased down a target of 181 with two balls to spare.

For the upcoming series, the focus will be on Cooper Connolly, who has put in some impressive performances in the Big Bash League. Jake Fraser McGurk, who earlier made a big impact for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, will also be in the limelight. Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett and Spencer Johnson are making their comeback to the Australian T20I setup.

Trending

Scotland, on the other hand, will be captained by Richie Berrington, who has been a stalwart for them in limited-overs cricket. George Munsey adds firepower to the top order with his ability to play the big shots. Mark Watt also has loads of experience on his shoulders. The onus will also be on the likes of Michael Leask and Chris Greaves to contribute heavily.

Scotland vs Australia T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

September 4, Wednesday

1st T20I - Scotland vs Australia, Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh – 7:00 PM

September 6, Friday

2nd T20I - Scotland vs Australia, Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh - 7:00 PM

September 7, Saturday

3rd T20I - Scotland vs Australia, Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh - 7:00 PM

Scotland vs Australia T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no live telecast of the Scotland vs Australia T20I Series. Live Streaming of the matches will be available on the Fancode app.

Scotland vs Australia T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Scotland

Richie Berrington (C), Charlie Cassell, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Jasper Davidson, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal

Australia

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️