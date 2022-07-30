Scotland vs New Zealand, Only ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Scotland and New Zealand will face each other in the one-off ODI on July 31 at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. This is the last game of New Zealand’s Scotland tour that has been extremely successful for the Kiwis.

The visitors have done well in the two T20Is played on the tour. They posted more than 200 runs batting first in both the matches, registering wins by 68 runs and 102 runs, respectively. Both the teams have named a similar squad to T20Is for this one-off ODI. The game gives an excellent opportunity for Scotland to gauge themselves against one of the top ful member nations.

Scotland took part in the World Cup qualifiers earlier this month and are in decent form as far as the last five matches are concerned. They have won three games in last five outings and will be keen on ending the tour on a high. Scotland would love to at least put up a fight after two highly one-sided games in T20I series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are on a European tour and will be delighted that their fringe players have pulled up well over the last few matches. They were pushed to the hilt by Ireland in the last three-match ODI series but everytime, the Kiwis came back well to win the contest 3-0 eventually.

A few players from that series are missing at the moment but New Zealand are outright favourites to clinch this game as well.

Scotland vs New Zealand Match Details

Match - Scotland vs New Zealand, Only ODI, New Zealand tour of Scotland, 2022

Date and Time - July 31, 2022; 3:30 PM IST

Venue - Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

Scotland vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The surface at this venue has been excellent to bat on if the T20I series is concerned. However, it remains to be seen if the same pitch will be used for the ODI series. If that is the case, batting first will be better for the team winning the toss as the surface might be on the slower side.

Scotland vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There is every chance that this match will be spoiled by rain. There is 83% chance of rain in the morning. However, the conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses. Thus, we can see at least a shortened game taking place. The temperature is expected to hover around 15-16 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Scotland vs Pakistan Probable XIs

Scotland

Scotland might look to bring back their first-choice players for this game after resting them for the second T20I. The likes of Calum MacLeod, Safyaan Sharif and Craig Wallace are expected to slot back into the XI given that this is the 50-over game.

Probable XI: George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross (WK), Richie Berrington (C), Ollie Hairs, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Craig Wallace/Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir.

New Zealand

Martin Guptill is expected to be back at the top of the order for New Zealand after resting in the second T20I. It remains to be seen if Lockie Ferguson is risked to bowl 10 overs given his tryst with the injuries in the past.

Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (WK), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy/Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears

Scotland vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Scotland might have lost their last two T20Is but they are in decent form when it comes to ODI cricket. With 50 overs to be played in an innings, they will also get a chance to stage a comeback. The hosts might take inspiration from Ireland who pushed New Zealand in the three-match T20I series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be keen on ending the tour on a high. Different players stepped up for them on this European tour in the absence of top players and they continue to be the favourites to clinch this encounter.

Prediction: New Zealand are expected to win this encounter.

Scotland vs New Zealand details and channel list

TV - N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode

LIVE POLL Q. Will New Zealand score more than 300 runs? Yes No 6 votes so far