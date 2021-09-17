Scotland vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Scotland and Zimbabwe are set to go head-to-head in the second T20I at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, Scotland on Friday, September 17.

Despite not having played a lot of cricket in the recent past, Scotland emerged victorious in the first T20I. They were reduced to 30/4 in the powerplay but recovered really well to get to 141/6 in the end. Richie Berrington led the charge with a well-fought unbeaten 82.

Zimbabwe did not have a good start, as they were in early trouble at 5/2. Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Milton Shumba played crucial knocks but unfortunately none of them could take Zimbabwe past the line. They reached 134/9, falling short by seven runs.

Safyaan Sharif was the star of the show with the ball for Scotland, picking up four wickets and giving away just 24 runs in his four overs. Scotland were brilliant at the death to seal a thrilling win. This start will give them a lot of confidence going into the next game and they will look to pocket the series as well.

Zimbabwe suffered a tough loss in the first game and they will want to make a comeback to level the series. It was their match to win towards the end and being unable to finish it was a setback. They have all the potential to win this game and need to be at their best.

Match Details

Match: Scotland vs Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe tour of Scotland 2021

Date: September 17, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 6:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh, Scotland

Weather Report

The conditions for this game are overcast and the Grange Cricket Stadium will be under cloud cover. There is no prediction of rain and we can expect a full match. The temperature will range between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The ball might move around a bit in overcast conditions and the batsmen will face a challenge. The first match saw a total of 140-range and scoring may not be easy. Bowlers will have some assistance and it should be another even contest. The team batting first should look to score at least 150.

Predicted Playing XIs

Scotland

Scotland’s top order couldn't fire last time around. The entire batting line-up failed to get going. Richie Berrington was the only positive with his match-winning unbeaten 82. The likes of George Munsey and Kyle Coetzer need to step up in this game.

The bowlers, led by Safyaan Sharif, put up a very clinical all-round performance and will look to continue the same.

Predicted XI: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s pacers, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava and Luke Jongwe were exceptional with the ball and will have to keep up the same. Their top order collapsed in the chase that put them under pressure early on. Skipper Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Milton Shumba scored runs in the middle. But the entire unit will have to come good.

Predicted XI: Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava.

Match Prediction

Zimbabwe have seen a string of failures in recent matches and they will be under pressure having lost the first game. Both sides have their issues to sort out in the batting department. However, Scotland bowled well to defend a modest score and home conditions should prove advantageous. The hosts will look to seal the series in this game.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Scotland YouTube.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee