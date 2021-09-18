Scotland vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Scotland and Zimbabwe will meet one last time in the ongoing series for the third and final T20I on Sunday, September 19. Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, Scotland will play hosts to this encounter.

Scotland won the series opener by seven runs in a closely-fought contest to take an early lead. However, visitors Zimbabwe bounced back in the second T20I to level the series. Batting first, Zimbabwe put up 136/5 on the board with Sean Williams leading the way with the bat. His unbeaten 60 helped them recover from another top-order collapse.

The total proved to be just enough as Scotland failed to chase it down. They were eventually bowled out for 126. Richie Berrington came in good once again, scoring 42 runs and Matthew Cross scored the same number of runs as well. Zimbabwe's pace attack put up a solid performance once again, while Masakadza was successful with his spin as well.

In what was another relatively close game, Zimbabwe managed to pull off a win to keep the series alive. Both matches have been well contested and evenly matched. The series is now down to the wire, for the third and final T20I, which is going to be the decider. Expect it to be another game of close margins as both sides will look to bag the spoils.

Match Details

Match: Scotland vs Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe tour of Scotland 2021

Date: September 19, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 6:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh, Scotland

Weather Report

Conditions are expected to be overcast once again with cloud cover. There is a possibility of light rain as well during the initial hours of the match. Temperatures will range between 12 and 15 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

Scoring runs has not been easy on this wicket, as we have seen in both matches so far. Both teams have failed to chase and bowlers have received help from the surface. Once again, the team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up runs on the board.

Predicted Playing XIs

Scotland

Scotland have struggled with their batting as Richie Berrington is their only consistent scorer in both matches. George Munsey and Kyle Coetzer need to get them off to a good start at the top. Matthew Cross and Michael Leask scored 42 and 25 runs respectively and will want to build on the same.

Predicted XI: Calum MacLeod, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross (w), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Alasdair Evans, Ollie Hairs, Mark Watt.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's batting has been reliant on captain Craig Ervine and Sean Williams. The rest of the unit needs to come good as well. The bowling has been good for Zimbabwe, which is why they were able to win the second game. Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe and Wellington Masakadza have all bowled well together and picked up wickets.

Predicted XI: Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Regis Chakabva (w).

Match Prediction

Batting has been a cause for concern for both teams. Zimbabwe's bowling looks slightly better than that of Scotland which may give them an advantage. However, home conditions will be something that Scotland will look to make use of. This should be a close game and an exciting finish to the series is on the cards.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Scotland YouTube.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee