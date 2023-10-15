Scotland Women vs Ireland Women ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Scotland Women and Ireland Women will head to Spain for the three-match ODI series and two T20Is in Spain. Desert Springs, in Almeria, Spain will host the white-ball series, starting on Tuesday, October 17.

This three-match ODI series will be Scotland Women's first official ODI since gaining full ODI status in 2022. They will be led by Kathryn Bryce while Laura Delany will captain the Irish team.

Joanna Loughran, the 19-year-old Ireland keeper-batter, has received her maiden national call-up. Alana Dalzell is another Irish player to keep a keen eye on as she is returning to the squad for the first time since the South Africa series in June 2022.

The last time these two sides met was in the Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi in September 2022. Ireland came out on top in that fixture by 19 runs with both Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast scoring half-centuries.

Scotland Women are entering this series on the back of a successful campaign in the recently concluded ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier, where they topped the points table ahead of the Netherlands and secured their spot at the Global Qualifier next year.

Ireland recently swept Netherlands Women in a three-match T20I series in August 2023 and would be determined to continue their streak.

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women ODI Series 2023: Full schedule and match timings (All times in IST)

1st ODI - October 17 - Scotland Women vs Ireland Women, 2:15 PM

2nd ODI - October 19 - Scotland Women vs Ireland Women, 2:15 PM

3rd ODI - October 21 - Scotland Women vs Ireland Women, 2:15 PM

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women ODI Series 2023: Telecast and live streaming details

There’s no announcement on live streaming and broadcast for Scotland Women vs Ireland Women ODI Series

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women ODI Series 2023: Full squads

Scotland Women:

Kathryn Bryce (c), Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Maryam Faisal, Lorna Jack, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha, Maqsood, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Nayma Sheikh, Ellen Watson.

Ireland Women:

Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Joanna Loughran, Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell.