Scotland Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Scotland Women and Ireland Women will square off in a three-match T20I series starting on Monday, September 5. The Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh will host all three T20Is.

The two sides last locked horns in a bilateral T20I series way back in May 2021. Ireland Women came out on top 3-1 in the four-match T20I series.

Kathryn Bryce will lead the Scottish side whereas Laura Delany has been assigned the Irish team’s leadership.

Ireland are expected to enter the series as strong favorites, considering their head-to-head record. However, with home conditions in place, Scotland Women will be keen to put forward their A-game.

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women in T20Is: Head-to-head record

The two sides have faced off in T20Is on 11 occasions, with Ireland Women winning seven games and Scotland Women bagging four encounters. We can expect a close contest between the two sides in the upcoming three-match series.

Scotland Women came out on top by five wickets when the two sides last met in August 2021 in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier.

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, September 5

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women, 1st T20I, 7.00 pm

Tuesday, September 6

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women, 2nd T20I, 7.00 pm

Thursday, September 8

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women, 3rd T20I, 7.00 pm

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2022: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans across the globe can catch live action from the T20I series between Scotland Women and Ireland Women on Cricket Scotland YouTube channel.

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women T20I series 2022: Squads

Scotland Women

Lightning v Southern Vipers - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy (Image courtesy: Getty)

Kathryn Bryce (c), Abbi Aitken, Lorna Jack, Ellen Watson, Olivia Bell, Katie McGill, Megan McColl Megan McColl, Sarah Bryce (wk), Ailsa Lister (wk), Abtaha Maqsood, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Hannah Rainey.

Ireland Women

Ireland Women Cricket Team Photocall (Image courtesy: Getty)

Laura Delany (c), Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Arlene Kelly, Rachel Delaney, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire.

