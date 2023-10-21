Scotland Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Following the successful completion of the three-match ODI series, Scotland Women and Ireland Women will once again lock horns in the shortest format of the game.

The two teams are slated to play a two-match T20I series starting from October 23. Both games will be played at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria in Spain.

Ireland Women, currently ranked 10th in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings, achieved a remarkable feat in August by securing a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Netherlands Women in a three-match series.

Their record in the last five T20I games has been impressive. The team has only suffered two defeats in their last five encounters against the mighty West Indies Women who trashed them brutally by 3-0.

Since then, the Irish Women staged a remarkable turnaround against Dutch Women last month whitewashing them in their own backyard.

Arlene Kelly starred with the ball in that series picking up 10 wickets at a mind-blowing average of just 4.3. Skipper Laura Delany also had a good time with the ball as she picked up four wickets at an average of 8.5.

Amy Hunter became the leading run-scorer in that series, finishing with 95 runs at a stunning average of 47.5.

On the other hand, Scotland Women have also endured a magnificent run in their recent T20I encounters. Under the leadership of captain Kathryn Bryce, they are set to enter the upcoming series with a strong sense of self-assurance.

This follows their impressive performance in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, where they emerged victorious with 10 points from six matches. Having won five matches and losing only one, Scotland has secured their place in the Global Qualifier scheduled for next year.

Sarah Bryce, Alisa Lister, and Kathryn Bryan finished as the leading run-scorers of the Regional Qualifier Tournament with 176, 155, and 133 runs under their belt, respectively. Darcey Carter and Priyanaz Chatterji ranked second and fourth in the wickets chart finishing with 10 and seven wickets, respectively.

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2023 Head to Head in T20I

Historically, two teams have faced off with each other on 14 occasions in T20I cricket. Ireland Women have so far succeeded in maintaining the upper hand winning 10 out of those 14 fixtures while Scotland Women have only been able to secure 4 wins.

Even, by looking at their head-to-head record in the recent games, Ireland Women hold a significant advantage as they have been able to secure three wins in their last five T20I encounters against Scotland Women.

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, October 23

1st T20I - Scotland Women vs Ireland Women, Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria, 5:30 pm

Tuesday, October 24

2nd T20I - Scotland Women vs Ireland Women, Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria, 5:30 pm

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The two-match T20I series between Scotland Women vs Ireland Women will not be televised or live-streamed on any app or TV channel in India. Viewers can visit the Ireland Cricket YouTube channel to catch the live streaming of this T20I series.

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

Scotland Women

Kathryn Bryce (captain), Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce (wicket-keeper), Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Maryam Faisal, Lorna Jack, Ailsa Lister (wicket-keeper), Abtaha, Maqsood, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Nayma Sheikh, Ellen Watson.

Ireland Women

Laura Delany (captain), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter (wicket-keeper), Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Joanna Loughran (wicket-keeper), Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell.