Scott Styris explains how his wife's attempt to troll him backfired

Styris' wife tried to shame him after he supposedly forgot their wedding anniversary, which he didn't.

30 Jul 2017

Scott Styris

Whether it is on the field or just in life in general, disputes happen. While it is undoubtedly a part of life, when it happens in the public domain, it doesn't look good for either party involved. Yet, Scott Styris and his wife Nicky have shown that not all things have to be taken seriously and you can have fun, even if it is on national television.

When cricketer-turned-commentator Styris' wife Nicky took advantage of her role as a Newshub sports presenter in an attempt to shame her husband on air, the plan backfired. Playing the role of the diligent husband as perfectly as his current role as a commentator during the second edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, Styris had special plans in place that his wife wasn't aware of before she went on air.

When asked about what transpired, the former New Zealand all-rounder admitted that he hasn't learnt his lesson and he will "always try to beat her" in what he described as a "competitive" relationship.

"My wife is a TV presenter and she thought I forgot our wedding anniversary but I actually have a video to show that I didn't forget, I cooked her dinner, flowers, the lot while she was on national TV telling everyone that I had forgotten our wedding anniversary, to make me look bad and embarrass me but I think I won," Styris said.

The whole incident took place when Newshub Super Sport Sunday co-host Nicky made use of the "moments of the week" to call out her husband for supposedly forgetting their wedding anniversary (May 28).

"Thank you for remembering our special day. Oh, that's right - you didn't," she said. "You wake up in the morning, it's your wedding anniversary and you think flowers, breakfast in bed y'know, things like that and nothing."

The whole incident took everyone, including her co-host by surprise, however, the joke was on her, as Styris had made home-cooked dinner and had flowers as well. However, even that didn't go down too well with Nicky, as he described the dinner as a roast that "was chewier than leather".

That wasn't all as Styris went one step further by getting her a trouser with his face all over them and even took to Twitter to announce the arrival of a late anniversary present.

"I got her back with some trousers with my face all over them," he added. "So we are having a battle, my wife and I, and it is a public one, which is not good but happens."

When asked about whether he had learnt the lesson of not giving his wife a national platform to settle disputes, he said: "No, I'll always try and beat her. She's competitive as well and that's the problem. "