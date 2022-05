SDG Fairbreak Invitational T20 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Hong Kong Cricket is all set to host the inaugural edition of Fairbreak Invitational T20 2022, which is an ICC-sanctioned competition. Due to COVID-19-related restrictions, Hong Kong Cricket will be hosting this tournament in Dubai from May 4.

Conceptualized by gender equality operation Fairbreak, the competition will have six women's teams, namely Barmy Army, Falcons, Sapphires, Spirit, Tornadoes and Warriors.

90 cricketers from 36 different countries will take part in the tournament. Interestingly, no Indian cricketer will be seen in action as the BCCI didn’t provide NOC to their cricketers.

SDG Fairbreak Invitational T20 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 4, Wednesday

Falcons vs Warriors, 9:30 PM

May 5, Thursday

Tornadoes vs Sapphires, 5:30 PM

Barmy Army vs Spirit, 9:30 PM

May 6, Friday

Barmy Army vs Falcons, 5:30 PM

Tornadoes vs Warriors, 9:30 PM

May 7, Saturday

Falcons vs Spirit, 5:30 PM

Warriors vs Sapphires, 9:30 PM

May 8, Sunday

Spirit vs Sapphires, 5:30 PM

Tornadoes vs Barmy Army, 9:30 PM

May 10, Tuesday

Warriors vs Spirit, 5:30 PM

Barmy Army vs Sapphires, 9:30 PM

May 11, Wednesday

Sapphires vs Falcons, 5:30 PM

Tornadoes vs Spirit, 9:30 PM

May 12, Thursday

Falcons vs Tornadoes, 5:30 PM

Barmy Army vs Warriors, 9:30 PM

May 14, Saturday

Semi Final 1, 5:30 PM

Semi Final 2, 9:30 PM

May 15, Sunday

Third Place Playoff, 5:30 PM

Final, 9:30 PM

SDG Fairbreak Invitational T20 2022: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

SDG Fairbreak Invitational T20 2022: Squads

Barmy Army

Heather Knight (captain), Selina Solman, Laura Wolvaardt, Tara Norris, Deandra Dottin, Henriette Ishimwe, Kavisha Kumari, Shemaine Campbell, Iqra Sahar, Fatima Sana, Rumana Ahmed, Laura Cardoso, Roberta Moretti Avery, Rubina Chhetri, Ruchitha Venkatesh

Falcons

Suzie Bates (captain), Danni Wyatt, Britney Cooper, Marizanne Kapp, Mariko Hil, Theetha Satish, Sornnarin Tipooch, Kaia Arua, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Chritina Gough, Gunjan Shukla, Marina Lamplough, Chamari Athapaththu, Anju Gurung, Jahanara Alam

South Coast Sapphires

Sana Mir (captain), Shabnim Ismail, Maryam Omar, Jade Allen, Grace Harris, Emma Lai, Elyse Villani, Shebani Bhaskar, Natasha Farrant, Kim Garth, Kary Chan, Geetika Kodali, Babette de Leede, Gaby Lewis, Christine Lovino

Spirit

Bismah Maroof (captain), Chaya Mughal, Natthakan Chantam, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Fatuma Kibasu, Shizuka Miyaji, Sophie Ecclestone, Diviya GK, Betty Chan, Sophia Dunkley, Nicola Carey, Sarah Bryce, Nattaya Boochatham, Ayabonga Khaka, Yasmin Daswani

Tornadoes

Stafanie Taylor (captain), Sophie Devine, Sterre Kalis, Andrea-Mae Zepeda, Katy Martin, Chanida Sutthiruang, Marry-Anne Musonda, Sune Luus, Sita Rana Magar, Aliya Riaz, Divya Saxena, Winifred Duraisingam, Ntasha Miles, Maryam Bibi, Diana Baig

Warriors

Sindhu Sriharsha (captain), Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Mignon du Preez, Kathryn Bryce, Shamilia Connell, Esha Oza, Mariana Martinez, Celeste Raack, Udeshika Prabodhani, Yasmeen Khan, Shameelah Mosweu, Shanzeen Shahzad, Bella Poon, Jennifer Alumbro

