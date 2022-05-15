SDG FairBreak Invitational Womens T20, 2022, Final, Falcons Women vs Tornadoes Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Falcons Women will lock horns against the Tornadoes Women in the final of the SDG FairBreak Invitational Women’s T20 2022. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host this exciting encounter.

Falcons faced Spirit Women in their semi-final clash. It was a solid performance from them as they won the game convincingly to seal a berth in the final of the competition. They will look to repeat their performance on Sunday.

Batting first, the Falcons' openers stepped up and contributed heavily to help them post 172 on the board. The bowlers then backed up their batters and restricted the Spirit to 147, to win the game by 25 runs.

Tornadoes, meanwhile, defeated the Barmy Army Women in the second semi-final. It was a close-fought contest and they managed to hold their nerves to finish on the winning side.

After electing to bowl first, the Tornadoes did a fine job of restricting the Barmy Army Women to 141 in their 20 overs. The batters then contributed as they chased down the total in the last over to win the game by four wickets.

Falcons Women vs Tornadoes Women Match Details

Match: Falcons Women vs Tornadoes Women, Final, SDG FairBreak Invitational Womens T20, 2022

Date and Time: May 15th 2022, Sunday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Falcons Women vs Tornadoes Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers don't have much room for error on this surface.

Falcons Women vs Tornadoes Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday. The temperature in Dubai is expected to range between 23 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Falcons Women vs Tornadoes Women Probable XIs

Falcons

Contributions from Danni Wyatt (83) and Chamari Atapattu (63) helped them post 172 on the board. Anju Gurung picked up two wickets as they restricted the Spirit Women to 147 to win the game convincingly by 25 runs.

Probable XI

Chamari Atapattu, Danni Wyatt, Mariko Hill, Suzie Bates (c), Christina Gough, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Theertha Satish (wk), Jahanara Alam, Gunjan Shukla, Kaia Arua, Anju Gurung

Tornadoes

Diana Baig bowled brilliantly and finished with two scalps as they restricted the Barmy Army Women to 141 in their 20 overs. Sophie Devine and Sterre Kalis scored 37 and 34 respectively to help them get across the line with two balls to spare.

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Sterre Kalis, Sita Magar, Divya Saxena, Sune Luus, Stafanie Taylor, Katey Martin (wk), Diana Baig, Maryam Bibi, Andrea Mae Zepeda, Winifred Duraisingam

Falcons Women vs Tornadoes Women Match Prediction

Both Falcons and the Tornadoes have had a decent run in the competition. It will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations when they face-off in the final. Expect a cracker of a game on Sunday.

Falcons, due to the strength of their line-up, are likely to lift the title by beating the Tornadoes in the final.

Prediction: Falcons to win this encounter.

Falcons Women vs Tornadoes Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Akshay Saraswat