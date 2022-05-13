SDG FairBreak Invitational Womens T20, 2022, Semi-Final 1, Falcons Women vs Spirit Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The first semi-final of the SDG FairBreak Invitational Women’s T20 2022 will see Falcons Women lock horns with Spirit Women at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday, May 14.

Falcons Women lost to the Tornadoes Women in their last league game but had already qualified for the semi-finals of the competition by then.

After electing to bat first, the Falcons Women struggled a bit as they only managed to score 138 in their 20 overs for the loss of four wickets. The bowlers tried their level best but couldn’t defend the total as the Tornadoes Women chased it down with four balls to spare.

Spirit Women, on the other hand, defeated Tornadoes Women comprehensively in their last league game to seal a berth in the knockout stages. It was a solid performance from them and will look to repeat it on Saturday.

After being asked to bat first, the Spirit Women posted 156 on the board, losing four wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to knock over the Tornadoes Women on 81.

Falcons Women vs Spirit Women Match Details:

Match: Falcons Women vs Spirit Women, Semi-Final 1, SDG FairBreak Invitational Womens T20, 2022

Date and Time: May 14th 2022, Saturday, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Falcons Women vs Spirit Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface. They often tend to miss their mark as the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings.

Falcons Women vs Spirit Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dubai is expected to range between 22 and 31 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

Falcons Women vs Spirit Women Probable XIs

Falcons Women

Skipper Suzie Bates top-scored with 41 to guide her team to 138 on the board in their 20 overs against the Tornadoes Women in their last match. Gunjan Shukla scalped two wickets but the other bowlers failed to make any impact.

Probable XI

Chamari Atapattu, Danni Wyatt, Mariko Hill, Suzie Bates (c), Christina Gough, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Theertha Satish (wk), Jahanara Alam, Gunjan Shukla, Kaia Arua, Anju Gurung

Spirit Women

On the back of a quickfire fifty from skipper Nicola Carey (53* off 26 balls), they scored 156 in their 20 overs in their most recent fixture. Sophie Ecclestone picked up a fifer and helped her side knock over the Tornadoes Women on 81 to win the game by 75 runs.

Probable XI

Sarah Bryce (wk), Natthakan Chantam, Sophia Dunkley, Bismah Maroof, Nicola Carey (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Nattaya Boochatham, Ayabonga Khaka, Shizuka Miyaji, GK Diviya

Falcons Women vs Spirit Women Match Prediction

Falcons Women are coming off a loss in their previous game. Spirit Women, meanwhile, won their last game and will be brimming with confidence. The Falcons will thus have to be on their toes in the first semi-final against the Spirit Women.

Spirit have a good balance to their side as well as the winning momentum. They are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Spirit Women to win this encounter.

Falcons Women vs Spirit Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee