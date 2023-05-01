The 2023 edition of the SEA Games Men's T20I Cricket Competition will see Indonesia take on Thailand in the season opener.

Cambodia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines are the six teams competing in the tournament. The summit clash of the event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 11.

All matches of the SEA Games Men's T20I Cricket Competition 2023 will be played at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh.

SEA Games Men's T20I Cricket Competition 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, May 1

Indonesia vs Thailand, 12:30 PM

Tuesday, May 2

Indonesia vs Malaysia, 5:30 AM

Wednesday, May 3

Philippines vs Singapore, 1:00 PM

Thursday, May 4

Malaysia vs Thailand, 5:30 AM

Cambodia vs Singapore, 9:00 AM

Wednesday, May 10

Cambodia vs Philippines, 5:30 AM

Thursday, May 11

3/4 Place Playoff, 5:30 AM

Final, 9:00 AM

SEA Games Men's T20I Cricket Competition 2023: Live-Streaming Details

The matches won't be live in India. However, the tournament will be televised in a few other countries. The list is as follows:

Cambodia: Cambodia Sports Television (CSTV).

Singapore: Mewatch

Thailand: TV Pool 3HD, 5HD, 7HD, MCOT HD, NBT2HD, GMM25, PPTV HD, and T Sports.

SEA Games Men's T20I Cricket Competition 2023: Full Squads

Indonesia

Kadek Gamantika (C), Muhaddis Muhaddis, Padmakar Surve, Ferdinando Banunaek, Gede Arta, Gede Priandana, Ahmad Ramdoni (WK), Danilson Hawoe, Ketut Edi Guna Artawan, Muhammad Afis, Rojerio Koda

Thailand

Akshay Yadav (C), Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Naveed Pathan, Daniel Jacobs, Jandre Coetzee, Narawit Nuntarch, Robert Raina, Sittipong Hongsi, Phiriyapong Suanchuai (WK), Chanchai Pengkumta, Mahsid Faheem, Nopphon Senamontree, Sorawat Desungnoen, Vichanath Singh

Cambodia

Etienne Beukes, Ghulam Chughtai, Luqman Butt, Pel Vannak, Salvin Stanly, Anish Rambabu, Lakshit Gupta, Te Senglong, Uday Hathinjar, Utkarsh Jain, Ram Sharan (C), Chanthoeun Rathanak, Phon Bunthean, Sahaj Chadha, Sharwan Godara

Philippines

Amanpreet Sirah, Haider Kiani, Hernie Isorena, Jonathan Hill, Jordan Alegre, Richard Goodwin, Daniel Smith (C), Henry Tyler, Kepler Lukies, Robert Mitchell, Ryan Hutton (WK), Grant Russ (WK), Jean Podosky, Josef Doctora, Neil Smith

Singapore

To be announced

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz (C), Nazril Rahman, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Aslam Khan Malik, Muhamad Syahadat, Sharvin Muniandy, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh (WK), Wan Azam (WK), Mohammad Sham, Muhammad Amir Azim, Muhammad Wafiq, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Vijay Unni.

