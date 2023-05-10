SEA Games Men's Twenty20 2023, Final, Malaysia vs Cambodia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The final of the SEA Games Men's Twenty20 Cricket Competition will see Malaysia take on Cambodia. The AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh will play host to this clash on Thursday, May 11.

Both sides are unbeaten in the competition so far, so we can expect a cracking contest.

Malaysia topped Group A of the SEA Games Men's Twenty20 Cricket Competition with four points, having won both their games comprehensively. They beat Indonesia in their opening game and followed it by coming out on top against Thailand, which helped them seal their berth in the final.

The Malaysian bowlers bowled brilliantly as they restricted Thailand to 113/8 at the end of their 20 overs. Virandeep Singh (42*) and Syed Aziz Mubarak (55*) made important contributions to help their team chase down the total in just 12.3 overs.

Malaysia will be looking to repeat their performance in the final against Cambodia.

Cambodia, on the other hand, are also unbeaten in the SEA Games Men's Twenty20 Cricket Competition. They beat Singapore in their first game and carried forward the winning momentum to beat the Philippines in their next fixture to top Group B.

Against the Phillipines, Sahaj Chadha (50) and Luqman Butt (40) built a solid partnership as Cambodia managed 182/5 batting first. Butt then picked up four wickets as it helped them knock over the Philippines on 174 to win the game by eight runs.

Cambodia will hope that their team can once again fire in unison against a strong Malaysian side on Thursday.

Malaysia vs Cambodia Match Details

Match: Malaysia vs Cambodia, Final, SEA Games Men's Twenty20 Cricket Competition 2023.

Date and Time: May 11th 2023, Thursday, 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: AZ Group Cricket Oval, Phnom Penh.

Malaysia vs Cambodia Pitch Report

The pitch at the AZ Group Cricket Oval looks good for batting. The new ball tends to come nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will need to hit the right areas to avoid damage and are unlikely to get too much support from the surface.

Malaysia vs Cambodia Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Thursday, with the temperature in Phnom Penh expected to hover between 26 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Malaysia vs Cambodia Probable XIs

Malaysia

Don’t expect them to make any changes to their winning combination.

Probable XI

Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Azim, Syed Aziz Mubarak, Vijay Unni, Wan Muhammad Azam (wk), Sharvin Muniandy, Ahmad Faiz (c), Aslam Khan Malik, Syazrul Idrus, Muhamad Syahadat.

Cambodia

They have found the right combination and expect them to go with the same on Thursday.

Probable XI

Ram Sharan, Lakshit Gupta, Sahaj Chadha (wk), Luqman Butt (c), Uday Hathinjar, Salvin Stanly, Sharwan Godara, Etienne Beukes, Utkarsh Jain, Gulam Chughtai, Anish Rambabu, Phon Bunthean, Chanthoeun Rathanak.

Malaysia vs Cambodia Match Prediction

Malaysia and Cambodia will lock horns against each other in the final of the SEA Games Men's Twenty20 Cricket Competition 2023. Both sides are unbeaten in the competition so far, which should give us an entertaining contest.

While the form book is even, Malaysia look like the more settled unit, so we expect them to lift the SEA Games Men's Twenty20 Cricket Competition title on Thursday.

Prediction: Malaysia to win this contest.

Malaysia vs Cambodia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

