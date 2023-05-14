SEA Games Women’s Twenty20 2023, Final, Thailand vs Indonesia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The final of the SEA Games Women’s Twenty20 Cricket Competition 2023 will see Thailand Women take on Indonesia Women. The AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh will be hosting this exciting clash.

Thailand Women topped Group A with wins in all three games. They looked flawless in the group fixtures and have looked the best side in the competition so far. They faced Myanmar Women in their last group fixture and defeated them comprehensively by 10 wickets.

Thipatcha Putthawong picked up three wickets with the ball as their bowlers did an outstanding job of restricting Myanmar Women to 37/9 in 20 overs. The Thai openers then chased down the total in just 5.1 overs. Thailand Women will look to repeat their performance in the final against Indonesia Women.

Indonesia Women were placed in Group B in the SEA Games Women’s T20 Cricket Competition 2023. They beat Singapore Women in their opening game and followed it by coming out on top against Cambodia Women in their next fixture.

Andriani Andriani and skipper Ni Wayan Sariani picked up three wickets each as they knocked over Cambodia Women on a meagre total of 21. Indoesnia Women then chased down the total in just three overs to win the game by nine wickets. Indonesia Women will hope that they carry forward the winning momentum in the final.

Thailand Women vs Indonesia Women Match Details:

Match: Thailand Women vs Indonesia Women, Final, SEA Games Women’s Twenty20 Cricket Competition 2023

Date and Time: May 15th 2023, Monday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: AZ Group Cricket Oval, Phnom Penh

Thailand Women vs Indonesia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the AZ Group Cricket Oval is a balanced track. There will be some movement for the bowlers in the initial overs but run-scoring becomes easier for the batters once they spend some time in the middle.

Thailand Women vs Indonesia Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Phnom Penh is expected to hover between 27 to 36 degrees Celsius. There is a 60% chance of rain predicted on Monday.

Thailand Women vs Indonesia Women Probable XIs

Thailand Women Team News

· No injury concerns for Thailand Women. All players are available for selection.

· Thailand Women are likely to feature the same XI as the previous game.

Thailand Women Probable XI

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Phannita Maya, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Thipatcha Putthawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Rosenan Kanoh

Indonesia Women Team News

· All players are available for selection for the final on Monday.

· Don’t expect them to make any changes to the winning combination.

Indonesia Women Probable XI

Andriani Andriani, Berlian Duma Pare, Maria Corazon, Mia Arda, Ni Kadek Ariani, Ni Kadek Fitria Rada Rani, Ni Luh Dewi, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi, Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini (wk), Ni Wayan Sariani (c), Rahmawati Pangestuti

Thailand Women vs Indonesia Women Match Prediction

Thailand Women will take on Indonesia Women in the final of the SEA Games Women’s Twenty20 Cricket Competition 2023. Both sides are unbeaten so far and have been playing a good brand of cricket. Fans can expect a thrilling contest on Monday.

Thailand looks a settled unit and expect them to lift the title.

Prediction: Thailand Women to win this contest.

Thailand Women vs Indonesia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

