Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy 2021, India B Women vs India C Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Sports4All Cricket
ANALYST
Modified Dec 06, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Preview

Round three of the Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy will see India B Women square off against India C Women. Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex Ground in Mulapadu, Vijayawada, will host this game.

India B lost to India D in their last game. After being asked to bat first, India D posted 230 on the board, thanks to a brilliant century from S Meghana. Harleen Deol was good with the bat for India B. But she lacked support from the other batters as India B fell short by 46 runs.

Meanwhile, India C lost to India A in their last game. Batting first, India C struggled to get going, getting bundled out for 205 in 47.1 overs. In response, India A chased down the total in the 47th over.

India B Women vs India C Women Match Details

Match: India B Women vs India C Women, Round 3, Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 7th 2021, Tuesday; 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex – CP Ground, Mulapadu, Vijayawada.

India B Women vs India C Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex CP Ground is a bit on the slower side. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses. The spinners could play a key role.

India B Women vs India C Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Vijayawada is expected to range between 23 and 32 degrees Celsius. It could stay humid throughout the day.

India B Women vs India C Women Probable XIs

India B Women

Sarla Devi, Rashi Kanojiya and Chandu V picked up two wickets apiece to help the team knock over India D for 230. Harleen Deol top-scored with 73, but the other batters failed to step up.

Probable XI

P A Patel, S Shubha, Harleen Deol, H Kazi, Taniya Bhatia (c & wk), G Trisha, Meghna Singh, Sarla Devi, Chandu V, Rashi Kanojiya, K N Ramyashri.

India C Women

Contributions from Radha P Yadav (82) and C Prathyusha (53) helped them post 205 runs on the board. Shikha Pandey, Tarannum Pathan and C Prathyusha picked up one wicket apiece, but India C failed to defend their total.

Probable XI

Priya Punia, Dhara Gujjar, R R Saha, Anushka Sharma, Tarannum Pathan, Shikha Pandey (c), Radha P Yadav, C Prathyusha, Kashvee Gautam, Sweta (wk), Arti.

India B Women vs India C Women Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off losses, and will need to bounce back on Tuesday. India B and India C are evenly matched, so expect a cracking contest when they lock horns.

India B have a better balance to their side, so expect them to come out on top on Tuesday against India C.

Prediction: India B to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav
Q. Shikha Pandey to pick three or more wickets?

Yes

No

