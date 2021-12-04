Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy 2021, India B Women vs India D Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

India B Women will lock horns against India D Women in the second round of the Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy. This exciting clash will be played at the Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex – CP Ground in Mulapadu, Vijayawada.

India B Women faced India A Women in their first game and defeated them comprehensively. After electing to bowl first, the bowlers did a fine job of knocking over India A Women on 234.

The batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers as they chased down the total with seven balls to spare. India B Women won the game by seven wickets and will be riding with confidence.

India D Women, on the other hand, beat India C Women in their opening game of the competition. Batting first, India D Women posted 251 on the board, losing eight wickets.

India C Women got off to a good start in the chase but India D Women fought back in the game as they picked up wickets regularly to knock over India C Women on 211, winning the game by 40 runs. Both B and D sides are coming off wins and it promises to be a cracking contest on Sunday.

India B Women vs India D Women Match Details:

Match: India B Women vs India D Women, Round 2, Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 5th 2021, Sunday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex – GP Ground, Mulapadu, Vijayawada

India B Women vs India D Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex – GP Ground is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters will enjoy batting on this surface. The surface will assist spinners from both sides as the game progresses.

India B Women vs India D Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday. The temperature in Vijayawada is expected to range between 21 and 32 degrees Celsius.

India B Women vs India D Women Probable XIs

India B Women

Chandu V picked up three wickets and was well-supported by K N Ramyashri who picked up two wickets as it helped them knock over India A Women on 234. Contributions from P A Patel (79) and Harleen Deol (62) along with the other top-order batters, helped them chase down the total with seven wickets in hand.

Probable XI

P A Patel, S Shubha, Harleen Deol, H Kazi, Taniya Bhatia (c & wk), S Thakor, Meghna Singh, K N Ramyashri, Chandu V, G Trisha, Rashi Kanojiya

India D Women

Fifties from S Meghana (60) and skipper Pooja Vastrakar (54*) helped the side post 251 on the board in their opening game against India C. Kanika Ahuja picked up four wickets and broke the back of batting of India C as the India D Women won the game by 40 runs.

Probable XI

S Meghana, Indrani Roy (wk), G Divya, Amanjot Kaur, Ayushi Soni, Sanjula Sudhakar Naik, Pooja Vastrakar (c), Kanika Ahuja, Monica C Patel, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari

India B Women vs India D Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their previous fixtures and will be high in confidence. Both will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum and will come out all guns blazing on Sunday.

India D have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: India D Women to win this encounter

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

